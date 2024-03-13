Skipify and Synchrony Enter into Strategic Partnership to Simplify and Enhance Online Checkout

Synchrony links Synchrony Mastercard to Skipify's Connected Wallet to provide friction-free shopping experience for cardholders, wherever they shop.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skipify, a leading financial technology company redefining the checkout experience, today announced its partnership with Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer finance company with more than 70M active customer accounts across the US. The technology partnership leverages Skipify's payment infrastructure to provide simplified and enhanced checkout for Synchrony cardholders, improving the experience for shoppers and delivering higher authorization rates, conversion, and security for Synchrony merchants.

As part of the partnership, Skipify, a Synchrony Ventures portfolio company, will add Synchrony Mastercard to its Connected Wallet product, a digital wallet embedded by merchants to ease many checkout challenges. Skipify's identity-powered wallet recognizes Synchrony cardholders on a merchant's website automatically, autofilling payment details, surfacing available cards, and offering instant access to points, rewards, and Synchrony financing.

"Skipify is becoming a valuable platform for merchants who are focused on providing an elevated user experience and embedded payment credentials," said Florin Arghirescu, Chief Product Officer of Synchrony. "We're excited to bring our joint offering to market and make it easier for Synchrony Mastercard cardholders to make purchases online, with the intent to scale availability to the full suite of Synchrony financing options."

"Synchrony continues to invest in innovation and technology that moves the needle for their merchants and cardholders," said Ryth Martin, Founder and CEO of Skipify. "Synchrony's integration and partnership with Skipify directly reduces the technical lift and effort for their merchants to throttle up transactions and conversion rates through Skipify. Synchrony cardholders can now breeze through checkout on any Skipify merchant site."

Skipify and Synchrony will be co-hosting an event to elaborate on the news further at Shoptalk, the leading retail and technology industry event in Las Vegas, March 17-20, 2024. To request an invite to the event, contact Synchrony Events.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

About Skipify

Skipify is a fintech company based in San Francisco, California whose mission is to connect people to the merchants and financial products they trust and love through innovative, reliable, and secure digital experiences that feel more like magic than software. Skipify's Connected Checkout is used by merchants to enable better purchasing experiences on websites, in stores, and across marketing channels. Skipify has been recognized as a Fintech Top 50 company, a Leading 100 startup, and a CB Insights Retail Tech 100 winner.

Skipify is backed by some of the world's leading fintech and commerce enablement investors, including Synchrony Ventures, Amex Ventures, Samsung NEXT, Okta Ventures, Point72, Flourish Ventures, Infinity Ventures, PayPal Ventures, Vinyl, Worldpay, and BDT & MSD Partners. Through its checkout and digital wallet product offerings, Skipify is building a network across merchants and financial partners that helps the entire ecosystem win. For more information, visit www.skipify.com.

