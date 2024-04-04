Skipify and Visa Partner to Extend Reach and Capabilities of Skipify's Connected Wallet

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skipify, a leading financial technology company redefining the checkout experience, today announced its partnership with Visa (NYSE: V), a world leader in global payments technology, through the Visa Digital Commerce Program. Through this effort, Skipify aims to reinvent the way consumers transact, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to simplify and accelerate the payment process. By combining Visa's extensive digital payments expertise with Skipify's next-generation digital wallet, Skipify is poised to deliver unparalleled convenience and security to consumers at checkout.

Skipify’s next-gen digital wallet is embedded by merchants to help ease the challenges of checkout commonly experienced by shoppers and increase the rate of conversion.

In early phases of the partnership, Skipify customers in a growing list of global markets will be able to link Visa Click to Pay cards with their Skipify Connected Wallet. Skipify's next-gen digital wallet is embedded by merchants to help ease the challenges of checkout commonly experienced by shoppers and increase the rate of conversion. Once enabled, the direct connection means that Skipify's identity-powered wallet will be able to recognize participating Visa Click to Pay cardholders on a merchant's website, surfacing available cards more seamlessly. The integration utilizes advanced Visa network tokenization technology to help minimize the risk of fraud and provide a more secure payment environment, helping to allow merchants to offer a more frictionless checkout experience without increasing exposure to fraud risk.

The participation also allows Skipify to significantly expand its reach and offer its innovative payment solutions to a broader audience than ever before.

"We're empowering merchants with an unparalleled checkout experience," said Ryth Martin, Founder and CEO of Skipify. "Merchants can authorize more shoppers automatically, drive revenue, and ultimately earn more shopper lifetime value. We are proud to deliver this level of impact with Visa by our side."

Skipify's partnership with Visa reinforces a commitment to advancing the future of commerce through innovation and collaboration.

"We're empowering businesses with convenient and secure ways to accept payments, giving them the opportunity to enrich consumer experiences and get even closer to their shoppers," said Mark Nelsen, SVP, Regional Product and Innovation at Visa. "Skipify has been an incredible partner because of their dedication to our merchants and cardholders. We're delighted to drive this next wave of innovation in payments with them."

Skipify and Visa will share the stage in a keynote session at New York Fintech Week on April 10, 2024 to elaborate further on the partnership. Register to attend the event here or reach out to [email protected] for more information.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

About Skipify

Skipify is a fintech company based in San Francisco, California whose mission is to connect people to the merchants and financial products they trust and love through innovative, reliable, and secure digital experiences that feel more like magic than software. Skipify's Connected Checkout is used by merchants to enable better purchasing experiences on websites, in stores, and across marketing channels. Skipify has been recognized as a Fintech Top 50 company, a Leading 100 startup, and a CB Insights Retail Tech 100 winner.

Skipify is backed by some of the world's leading fintech and commerce enablement investors, including Samsung NEXT, Amex Ventures, Synchrony Ventures, Okta Ventures, Point72, Flourish Ventures, Infinity Ventures, PayPal Ventures, Vinyl, Worldpay, and BDT & MSD Partners. Through its checkout and digital wallet product offerings, Skipify is building a network across merchants and financial partners that helps the entire ecosystem win. For more information, visit www.skipify.com .

