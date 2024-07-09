Skipify Appoints Payment Industry Veterans from Visa, Airbnb, and PayPal as New COO and VP of Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skipify , a leading fintech company redefining the checkout experience, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Shrauger as the new Chief Operating Officer and Lucy Morse as the new Vice President of Enterprise Sales. Both executives bring extensive payment industry experience from some of the world's most influential companies across finance, technology and consumer sectors. This milestone marks a pivotal moment as Skipify continues to expand, following a series of strategic partnerships with major financial institutions including Visa, Synchrony, and Amex, and a rapidly expanding network of merchants transforming their shopper experience and driving revenue growth.

Left: Sam Shrauger, Chief Operating Officer at Skipify; Right: Lucy Morse, Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Skipify

Sam Shrauger is an accomplished product executive with a two decade long celebrated track record driving product innovation in digital commerce and payments. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Payments and Chairman and CEO of Airbnb Payments Inc. At Airbnb, Sam oversaw the strategy, design, and development of Airbnb's global payments platform powering money movement for hundreds of millions of people. Prior to that, Sam was the Senior Vice President of Digital and Consumer Products at Visa, where he played an instrumental role in designing and deploying Visa's entire digital product and services portfolio, and set new industry standards for convenient and secure digital transactions. Earlier, Sam also served as the VP of Global Product and Design at PayPal, responsible for defining, designing, and commercializing all of PayPal's P2P, consumer payment, merchant acceptance, and digital products globally.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of Skipify's mission to build the next generation of commerce infrastructure. Our goal is to enable buyers to have the best, most seamless and secure purchase experience possible every time they buy, while also addressing merchants' biggest pain points in conversion, authorization, and repeat purchase rates. We strive to give payment account providers the opportunity to offer their customers the best, most secure experience possible whenever and wherever their products are used," said Shrauger. "With a great strategy and solution, an amazing team, and a top-notch group of investors, Skipify has it all, and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Lucy Morse joins Skipify from PayPal, where she led enterprise-level revenue strategies and focused on expanding strategic merchant relationships. Prior to that, Lucy spent a decade at Microsoft as a senior sales leader, contributing to significant year-over-year revenue growth. Her extensive experience in go-to-market strategy, profitability management, and strategic partnerships will be instrumental in driving Skipify's sales initiatives and expanding merchant adoption.

"Skipify is ushering in a new era of payment experience that not only makes it seamless for shoppers but also enhances security and efficiency," said Morse. "I am excited about the opportunity to solve challenges for clients, and I believe Skipify's technology and customer-centric approach are well-positioned to achieve that."

"It's an honor and validation to have these two incredibly talented and experienced industry veterans join our team and believe in our vision," said Ryth Martin, CEO and founder of Skipify. "Both Sam and Lucy's leadership will be invaluable as we ride the next wave of innovation and fundamentally revolutionize online checkout in a way that benefits everyone in the payment ecosystem."

About Skipify

Skipify is a fintech company based in San Francisco, California whose mission is to connect people to the merchants and financial products they trust and love through innovative, reliable, and secure digital experiences that feel more like magic than software. Skipify's Connected Checkout Platform is used by merchants to enable better purchasing experiences online and across marketing channels. Skipify has been recognized as a Fintech Top 50 company, a Leading 100 startup, and a CB Insights Retail Tech 100 winner.

Skipify is backed by some of the world's leading fintech and commerce enablement investors, including Samsung NEXT, Amex Ventures, Synchrony Ventures, Okta Ventures, Point72, Flourish Ventures, Infinity Ventures, PayPal Ventures, Vinyl, Worldpay, and BDT & MSD Partners. Through its checkout and digital wallet product offerings, Skipify is building a network across merchants and financial partners that helps the entire ecosystem win. For more information, visit www.skipify.com.

