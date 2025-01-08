SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skipify, a leading fintech company pioneering identity-powered payments, announced today that Cindy Turner has joined the board as a strategic advisor and observer. With a distinguished career spanning Fortune 500 companies and private equity, Turner is an expert on digital transformation with an exceptional track record of helping companies drive operational excellence and growth at scale. Her insights and leadership will help propel Skipify's mission of reimagining the checkout experience.

Skipify Appoints Worldpay Chief Product Officer Cindy Turner as Board Observer and Growth Advisor

Currently the Chief Product Officer at Worldpay, Turner is helping lead a growth-focused transformation of the high-scale industry player. Previously, she held the role of General Manager and Vice President of the Enterprise Merchant (PayPal Braintree) business at PayPal, where she oversaw a fintech payments portfolio generating over $9 billion in gross revenue, catering to leading ecommerce and technology companies globally. Turner's extensive career includes senior leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase, Visa, and KKR, where she managed large-scale payment operations, launched transformative products and supported both major global retailers and hundreds of thousands of SME merchants worldwide.

"It's our great honor to have Cindy's guidance and expertise as Skipify continues to redefine checkout with our Commerce Identity Cloud," said Ryth Martin, CEO and founder at Skipify. "What we're building is not just a better and faster way to pay, but an entirely new and connected payment infrastructure. Cindy's tremendous expertise in technology, operations, and merchant ecosystems is instrumental to accelerating our growth and expansion."

"Payments innovation is accelerating which is forcing close collaboration with ecosystem partners to deliver sustainable advancements that benefit consumers, merchants, and fintechs alike," said Turner. "I'm excited to bring my expertise to the Skipify board and help shape the next wave of payment innovations Ryth and the team are going to deliver."

