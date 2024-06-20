Skippy® Brand Partners with Gymnastics Legends Dominique Dawes and Chellsie Memmel at Gymnastics City USA

The Official Peanut Butter partner of USA Gymnastics is providing peanut butter power to athletes at the final stop on the journey to Paris

AUSTIN, Minn., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skippy® brand, the Official Peanut Butter partner of USA Gymnastics, is partnering with Dominique Dawes and Chellsie Memmel to bring even more legendary power to Gymnastics City USA 2024 in Minneapolis. The two Olympic legends will team up to highlight Skippy® peanut butter as a delicious and easy protein snack for athletes of all levels at Gymnastics City USA, which brings together four of the sport's biggest events.

The SKIPPY® brand is the Official Peanut Putter partner of USA Gymnastics.

Both Olympic medalists and Hall of Fame athletes, Dawes and Memmel will sign autographs in the Flip Zone, the official Gymnastics City USA fan festival area in downtown Minneapolis. Visitors can visit the Skippy® brand's booth in the Flip Zone, located in Target Plaza outside Target Center, which will play host to the Olympic Trials. Fans will enjoy a fun, interactive experience, enjoying samples and getting the chance to win Skippy® branded prizes.

"I'm excited to partner with the Skippy® brand since peanut butter is such a great option for athletes wanting a quick and delicious protein fix," said Dominque Dawes, a three-time Olympian and Olympic gold medalist. "It's an honor to be part of this event, where we can inspire and charge the next generation of athletes with nutritious and tasty snacks."

"As an Olympian, I loved peanut butter as an easy way to fuel my performance," said Chellsie Memmel, Olympic medalist and three-time world champion. "Now as a mom, I have a whole new appreciation for Skippy® peanut butter, as peanut butter and jelly on crackers is one of my daughter's favorite snacks."

The makers of the Skippy® brand will also offer their products to athletes to recharge before, during and after the USA Gymnastics competitions.

"We're excited to be partnering with these legendary athletes while providing Skippy® products to competing gymnasts," said Sam Hovick, Skippy® associate brand manager. "We'll cheer on these athletes as they compete to represent their country and go for the gold in Paris."

For a detailed schedule and list of Skippy® brand activities at Gymnastics City USA, visit @skippybrand on Instagram and go to gymnasticscity24.com.

