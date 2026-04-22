Skiptown Reports 40%+ YoY Revenue Growth, Surpasses 8,000 Memberships, and up 68% YoY in Q1 Daycare Bundle Sales

Pet Care Brand Continues Rapid Expansion with First Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skiptown, the modern, tech-enabled dog care franchise, is building strong momentum in 2026 following a breakout first quarter marked by membership growth, increased customer engagement, franchise development growth, and key strategic partnerships.

Skiptown

The company reported more than 40% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by strong market traction at its newest locations in Denver and Atlanta. The brand attributes its success to its proprietary technology platform, SkipOS, which streamlines communication, operations, and customer engagement while providing seamless access to daycare, boarding, grooming, walking, and social experiences.

The brand launched its newest service offering, The PupCare Plan, in Q1 across its three locations. The PupCare Plan offers guests a membership-based grooming and bathing program that provides pups with monthly routine care, including a bath and towel-dry, nail trim, ear cleaning, gland expression, and a wellness check. In under three months, the brand surpassed 500 active members across the locations and is already nearing 600. Systemwide, total memberships exceeded 8,000 across its social memberships, PupCare Plan, and VIP offerings.

Skiptown also marked a key milestone in its franchise journey with the signing of its first multi-unit franchise agreement in the Charlotte area, signaling strong interest from prospective operators.

"Our Q1 results highlight how quickly this model translates into success when it's executed well in-market," said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Skiptown. "We're especially encouraged by the traction in our core pet services, which continue to drive repeat visits and long-term customer relationships. We're building a brand that resonates with pet parents and also creates meaningful opportunities for franchisees."

Strong Consumer Engagement and Revenue Growth

Skiptown daycare bundle sales were up 68% YoY, driven by seasonal campaigns around New Year's and St. Patrick's Day. Daycare bundle offerings include 5, 10, 20, and 50-pack options, with the 20-pack emerging as the top performer, accounting for 30% of all purchases. Customer engagement and loyalty remained high across all service lines, reflecting continued demand within the $165 billion pet care industry and the category's strong recession-resilient growth trajectory.

Within its core pet services in Q1:

3,630 unique dogs utilized daycare services, with an average of 6.5 visits per dog

2,136 dogs used boarding services, averaging 1.8 visits

3,490 dogs received grooming services, averaging 1.49 visits

Strategic Partnerships to Fuel Growth

To support its next phase of expansion, Skiptown has secured several key partnerships:

Attentive - SMS, MMS, and email marketing

Enspire - Multi-unit consumer and franchise development marketing, including SEO, website management, and paid media

HubSpot - Franchise development marketing automation

Franchise Elevator - Public relations, social content, and franchise sales advertising

SOCi - New AI-powered chatbot deployment across consumer websites launching in July

"These partnerships allow us to build a best-in-class infrastructure across marketing, technology, and franchise development," said Kristen Risby, Head of Marketing and Communications at Skiptown. "We're investing intentionally to support our locations and future franchise partners."

With strong early-year performance and foundational systems in place, Skiptown is positioned for continued growth throughout 2026. For more information about Skiptown and its franchise opportunities, visit skiptown.io.

About Skiptown

Skiptown is a modern, tech-enabled dog care franchise and the ultimate destination for pups and their people, with locations in Charlotte, NC, Denver, CO, and Atlanta, GA, and plans for continued expansion across the United States. The brand provides a safe, engaging environment for dogs with off-leash indoor and outdoor turfed parks, daycare, overnight boarding, walking, and grooming, all supported by an expertly trained team and a user-friendly mobile app. With a scalable business model, recurring revenue potential, and the rapidly growing pet care industry, Skiptown is a compelling long-term opportunity for franchise partners seeking to invest in a future-forward brand. To learn more about Skiptown and its franchise opportunities, visit skiptown.io.

Contact: Liam Johnson | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Skiptown