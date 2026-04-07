SKITTLES® Teams Up with Mr. Fantasy to Help Fans Track Down the Real-Life FUEG-HOLE That Sparked SKITTLES® Gummies Fuego

The brand's newest innovation, SKITTLES Gummies Fuego, was pulled from a mysterious portal – and fans can follow cryptic clues from musician Mr. Fantasy to track it down on April 10

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SKITTLES is introducing the FUEG-HOLE — a mysterious dimensional tear hiding somewhere in the U.S. where everything is spicy… even SKITTLES Gummies.

The portal is the source of new SKITTLES Gummies Fuego, sweet-and-spicy candy imagined to be siphoned straight from this fiery alternate universe.

Musician and internet sensation Mr. Fantasy will drop perplexing clues leading fans to the SKITTLES FUEG-HOLE on April 10 — where prizes, merch and a year of free SKITTLES Gummies Fuego await.

NEWARK, N.J., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What if somewhere in America, reality ripped open and revealed a blazing-hot alternate universe where everything – absolutely everything – is spicy?

Welcome to the SKITTLES® FUEG-HOLE.

The SKITTLES FUEG-HOLE – not yet open but set to erupt in the real world on April 10, spewing spicy chaos and the chance to win SKITTLES for a year.

First introduced in SKITTLES' latest creative campaign, the SKITTLES FUEG-HOLE is a very real (and very hot) dimensional tear rumored to be hiding somewhere across the country. According to SKITTLES lore, it's the portal to a fiery parallel universe – and the surprising source of SKITTLES Gummies Fuego, the sweet-and-spicy candy siphoned straight from a fiery parallel world and delivered into our rainbow.

Now, SKITTLES is turning that bizarre origin story into reality, challenging fans to escape common sense and track down the elusive FUEG-HOLE before it reveals itself.

To fuel the hunt, SKITTLES is enlisting the vaguely omniscient, questionably helpful musician and Internet sensation, Mr. Fantasy, who will begin dropping perplexing clues and unhinged hints online. Starting today, fans across the country can follow the clues and attempt to track down the real-life SKITTLES FUEG-HOLE themselves, as Mr. Fantasy guides the curious, the bold and the slightly spice-obsessed toward the secret location – which will officially be revealed on April 10.

"Look, I don't make the rules of the universe, I just interpret the vibes," said Mr. Fantasy. "When SKITTLES told me there was a mysterious portal to a spicy dimension leaking gummies into our world, it felt exactly like the kind of cosmic mystery I was born to guide people toward. I'll be dropping clues along the way…are they helpful? Debatable. Are they unhinged? Absolutely. Follow wisely."

"Somewhere out there is a deliciously hot portal to a spicy universe, and it just so happens to be where SKITTLES Gummies Fuego originates," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Snacking North America. "At SKITTLES, we've always believed the best things happen when you escape common sense and lean into the pleasantly perplexing. So we took the legend of the SKITTLES FUEG-HOLE and turned it into a real-world fruity quest. With a little help from Mr. Fantasy, fans brave enough to follow the clues – and the heat – and go on this fruity adventure just might track it down."

Those bold enough to follow the trail and uncover the SKITTLES FUEG-HOLE will be rewarded. Fans who find the portal can score SKITTLES Gummies Fuego, exclusive merch and a stash of Pleasantly Perplexing collectibles. The first fan to uncover the location and say the secret code word "Swicy" will win the ultimate prize: the actual SKITTLES FUEG-HOLE itself, plus free SKITTLES Gummies Fuego for a year.

Fans can follow SKITTLES on Instagram and TikTok as well as Mr. Fantasy's channels to catch the clues and learn more about the hunt.

NO PURCH NEC. US/DC; 18+ to enter. Ends 4/10/26 @ 3:59 PM ET, or when Prize is claimed, whichever occurs first. Rules: https://bit.ly/skittesfh

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Mars Wrigley Weber Shandwick Erin DeAngelo Nirmala Singh [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated