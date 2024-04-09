SKLZ Partners with Barstool Sports to Launch Co-Branded Golf Training Products

DURHAM, N.C., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKLZ , the leader in sports training products, is announcing a partnership with media and entertainment company Barstool Sports to release a co-branded SKLZ | Barstool Golf product line that will combine the premium features and technology of SKLZ products with the Barstool Sports top-ranked golf podcast "Fore Play."

SKLZ | Barstool Golf co-branded golf training products

Michael Polk, Chief Executive Officer of Implus, said, "We are excited to introduce our SKLZ top-rated golf training aids to the Barstool Sports audience. Barstool Sports has a large loyal fanbase and we look forward to leveraging our distribution capabilities to reach even more golf enthusiasts and equip them with tools they need to improve their golf game."

Available now, the line features a range of golf training aids designed to help golfers of all skill levels improve their game. The line will come branded in Barstool colors and feature the Barstool Golf logo, and is supported by Barstool Sports' popular, top-ranked golf podcast "Fore Play" and its personalities Sam "Riggs" Bozoian, Trent Ryan, Frankie Borrelli, and Dan Rapaport, who are featured in the campaign content.

Key SKLZ products include the Gold Flex 48", a golf swing trainer designed to improve swing tempo, strength, and distance, the Quickster Chipping net designed with three different sized target holes for accuracy practice, and the Putt Path Gates designed to help players visualize the line and improve their putting consistency and accuracy.

The product line will be available on SKLZ.com, online at Dick's Sporting Goods, Amazon.com, as well as Golf Galaxy stores and Dick's Sporting Goods House of Sport stores.

About SKLZ

SKLZ is the leading provider of performance training products and programs for athletes of all levels. SKLZ products are designed to sync the body to the brain, helping athletes to be stronger, smarter, and faster. With tools available for every sport and skill, like training nets, agility ladders, resistance bands, and more, SKLZ empowers athletes to never settle for yesterday's best. Learn more at www.sklz.com

About Barstool Sports

One of the largest and most influential digital sports, entertainment and media platforms, Barstool Sports delivers original content across blogs, podcasts, video and social media, supported by nearly 100 dedicated personalities. Barstool Sports is home to the No. 1 sports podcast "Pardon My Take;" No. 1 golf podcast "Fore Play;" No. 1 hockey podcast "Spittin' Chiclets;" popular lifestyle pod "Chicks in the Office;" leading comedy and original Barstool podcast, "KFC Radio;" and more. In 2023, the media juggernaut boasted 250M social followers, 90 billion video views across its content and 33M monthly podcast downloads. www.barstoolsports.com

About Implus

Implus is home to 18 brands in the footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness and movement categories. As an industry leader in active accessories, Implus is committed to enabling people to live active, healthy, and fulfilled lives, providing innovative products to more than 80,000 retail outlets worldwide. Distributing across more than 70 countries, Implus is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with five international offices. Key brands within Implus' portfolio include Balega®, SKLZ®, Yaktrax®, TriggerPoint™, Sof Sole®, RockTape® and Spenco®. To learn more about Michael Polk and Implus leadership, please visit www.implus.com/leadership/. To learn more about Implus, please visit www.implus.com.

