SKLZ Launches Hyper Speed New Wearable Tech Innovation

DURHAM, N.C. , April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKLZ, the global leader in sports-specific training products, is launching an exciting new wearable tech product that measures speed, agility, and vertical jump, SKLZ Hyper Speed. The SKLZ Hyper Speed combines a sleek wearable tech band and user-friendly mobile app to accurately measure speed, agility, and vertical jump so that athletes can create their own combine in their backyard or on the practice field.

The SKLZ Hyper Speed combines a sleek wearable tech band and user-friendly mobile app to accurately measure performance.

Michael Polk, Chief Executive Officer of Implus, said, "The SKLZ Hyper Speed is a game-changer for youth athletes looking for a precise and reliable device to measure their speed, agility, and vertical jump. This product is a precision tool that replaces the need for expensive timing gate systems and inaccurate stopwatches, and it provides instant feedback to easily track performance gains on SKLZ proprietary app."

The Hyper Speed is easy to use for athletes who want to monitor and level up their performance. Users simply set up their phone in the included tripod, strap on the wristband sensor and begin training. The app features instructional video drills to help guide and challenge athletes with different workouts. After each session, users check the app to view immediate results. It tracks and graphs speed or jump results after every drill to provide a comprehensive review of progress over time.

Athletes can use the Hyper Speed with a range of additional SKLZ products to diversify their workouts or focus on refining a particular skill with various training tools.

The Hyper Speed is available now for $199.99 on SKLZ.com, Amazon and at select Dick's Sporting Goods House of Sport stores.

About SKLZ

SKLZ is the leading provider of performance training products and programs for athletes of all levels. SKLZ products are designed to sync the body to the brain, helping athletes to be stronger, smarter, and faster. With tools available for every sport and skill, like training nets, agility ladders, resistance bands, and more, SKLZ empowers athletes to never settle for yesterday's best. Learn more at www.sklz.com.

About Implus

Implus is home to 18 brands in the footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness and movement categories. As an industry leader in active accessories, Implus is committed to enabling people to live active, healthy, and fulfilled lives, providing innovative products to more than 80,000 retail outlets worldwide. Distributing across more than 70 countries, Implus is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with five international offices. Key brands within Implus' portfolio include Balega®, SKLZ®, Yaktrax®, TriggerPoint™, Sof Sole®, RockTape® and Spenco®. To learn more about Michael Polk and Implus leadership, please visit https://www.implus.com/leadership/ . To learn more about Implus, please visit https://www.implus.com.

SOURCE Implus LLC