Skrewball Whiskey Encourages Consumers to "Skrew the Usual" With New Campaign

"Skrew the Usual" is more than just a call to action, it embodies the essence of adventure and innovation in each bottle of Skrewball Whiskey. The campaign encourages consumers to break away from monotony and forgo the usuals in life that keep delicious discoveries at bay – in other words, to live by the 'you only live once' motto.



"Skrewball wants to inspire consumers to take detours and seek out the weird and wonderful," said Kuppy Sampale, Brand Director of Skrewball Whiskey at Pernod Ricard. "With the introduction of 'Skrew the Usual,' we're inviting our audience to choose exploration over routine and celebrate trying something new, like the unexpectedly delicious flavor of peanut butter whiskey."

The campaign marks a significant milestone for Skrewball and the biggest launch since its acquisition by Pernod Ricard in 2023. It is accompanied by the release of a 30-second creative spot, called the " House of High Spirits ," in addition to 15-second and 6-second short films. At the heart of the campaign is a new fictional spokesperson aptly named Skrew, who is the charismatic (and dashing, if we do say so ourselves) personification of Skrewball's charmingly mischievous spirit. In the spot, Skrew upends (read: improves) the conventions of the whiskey category by beckoning viewers to indulge their curiosity and experience the unusually delicious peanut buttery taste of Skrewball Whiskey.

"Skrewball has always been a brand that pushes boundaries and challenges expectations," said Steve and Brittany Yeng, co-founders of Skrewball Whiskey. "We're excited to bring the 'Skrew the Usual' mentality to more people with our new campaign and hope it encourages people to give Skrewball a shot... literally."

As a relatively young brand that launched in 2018, Skrewball has grown to become the number one peanut butter whiskey in the United States with 83% of market share, the number two premium brand in the flavored whiskey category ($25+) for value and volume, and the number five brand overall¹ – now that's some nutty growth.

The campaign, created by The Martin Agency, kicks off via online video, social and search on Thursday, May 9, followed by disruptive out of home advertisements in key markets such as Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City come June.

Skrewball Whiskey is available nationwide and at select retailers in Canada, Puerto Rico, and Central America. It is best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or as the star ingredient in a variety of inventive cocktails and shots, like Island of Misfits and Salty Nuts .

ABOUT SKREWBALL PEANUT BUTTER WHISKEY

Skrewball Whiskey was founded by Steven Yeng, a Cambodian refugee, and his wife Brittany, a former chemist who became a lawyer. Steven discovered his love of peanut butter shortly after arriving in the United States. Later, he began to integrate the quintessential, American nut butter into a top-selling cocktail at a bustling downtown Ocean Beach (San Diego) bar he ran. Seeing the popularity, Brittany would take Steven's bestselling shot and help turn it into a shelf-stable whiskey with her chemistry background. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey has won several awards, including the Best Flavored Whiskey award at the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition. The brand rapidly expanded in the US, Canada, and the Caribbean. For more information, visit www.skrewballwhiskey.com .

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código 1530, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Napa.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking.

For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com .

