SKS ADVANCES TECHNICUREAN LIVING WITH PRECISION INNOVATION AT KBIS 2026

New Luxury Appliance Innovations, Live Culinary Experiences, Forward-Thinking Design Define Future of SKS

SKS returns to KBIS 2026 with an expanded appliance portfolio, including its first-ever luxury laundry lineup alongside new kitchen innovations and immersive, professional chef-led culinary experiences.

The introduction of SKS' first-ever luxury laundry lineup marks a strategic expansion beyond the brand's built-in kitchen heritage, reinforcing its evolution into a more comprehensive luxury appliance portfolio.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKS returns to the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) with an expanded luxury appliance portfolio that reinforces the brand's commitment to precision performance, sophisticated design and intelligent innovation. Known for its award-winning, professional-grade kitchen innovations — including two finalists for this year's Best of KBIS Awards — SKS is expanding its offerings to include its first-ever luxury laundry lineup, delivering a cohesive vision for designers, builders and the luxury residential market.

Guided by its Technicurean™ philosophy, SKS designs appliances for those who value precision, intentionality and elevated design throughout the home. Defined by a balance of technical excellence and refined aesthetics, Technicurean Living emphasizes seamless integration and thoughtful performance across every space, allowing SKS to extend its design-forward approach beyond the kitchen and into whole-home living.

Expanding Luxury from Kitchen to Laundry

At KBIS 2026, SKS will introduce its first-ever luxury laundry lineup, bringing the brand's precision engineering and sophisticated design to fabric care. (See separate news release.) The new offerings pair advanced fabric-care technologies with outstanding design.

One of the laundry highlights featured at KBIS will be the SKS WashCombo™, an all-in-one solution that delivers high-performance washing and drying within a streamlined footprint, alongside a large-capacity SKS dryer engineered for efficient, intelligent fabric care. Flexible configuration options with brand consistency allow designers and homeowners to tailor laundry layouts to a range of lifestyles and spaces, including mudrooms, primary suites and casitas.

Alongside the introduction of luxury laundry, SKS will showcase its latest kitchen innovations, including the 36-inch Integrated Refrigerator and Freezer Columns, an upgraded PowerSteam® Dishwasher and 36-inch Full Flex Induction Cooktop, reinforcing the brand's holistic vision for the modern luxury home.

Performance in Action at the SKS Culinary Stage

Anchoring the booth is the SKS Culinary Stage, where live, chef-led demonstrations bring SKS appliances to life. Featuring a mix of artisan baking and chef-driven menus, these immersive culinary experiences highlight the precision, control and innovative capabilities that define the SKS brand.

Tuesday, Feb. 17 & Wednesday, Feb. 18:

10:30 a.m. – Perfectly Chewy, Crispy and Fluffy Bagels Achieved with Gourmet AI

11 a.m. – Culinary Demo with Chef Nick Ritchie (Winter Vegetables with Garlic Miso Dressing and Quinoa Crunch)

12:30 p.m. – Perfectly Chewy, Crispy and Fluffy Bagels Achieved with Gourmet AI

1 p.m. – Culinary Demo with Chef Nick Ritchie (Sous Vide New York Steak, Truffle Speed Potato, Lemon Steamed Spinach and Cognac Sauce)

2:30 p.m. – Perfectly Chewy, Crispy and Fluffy Bagels Achieved with Gourmet AI

3 p.m. – Culinary Demo Chef Nick Ritchie (Croissant Bread Pudding, Poached Apricots, White Chocolate Anglaise Sauce)

Thursday, Feb. 19:

10 a.m. – Culinary Demo with Chef Nick Ritchie (Croissant Bread Pudding, Poached Apricots, White Chocolate Anglaise Sauce)

10:30 a.m. – Perfectly Chewy, Crispy and Fluffy Bagels Achieved with Gourmet AI

12:30 p.m. – Perfectly Chewy, Crispy and Fluffy Bagels Achieved with Gourmet AI

1 p.m. – Culinary Demo with Chef Nick Ritchie (Sous Vide New York Steak, Truffle Speed Potato, Lemon Steamed Spinach and Cognac Sauce)

2:30 p.m. – Perfectly Chewy, Crispy and Fluffy Bagels Achieved with Gourmet AI

In addition to the main stage, SKS will showcase its full portfolio of built-in kitchen appliances through multiple immersive kitchen vignettes, each curated to reflect the diverse lifestyles of the Technicurean. With specific lifestyle themes in mind, these vignettes emphasize the seamless integration of SKS appliances in luxurious, functional kitchen spaces. Strategic collaborations with top design brands including Artistic Tile, Brizo, Currey & Company, Kraus and LX Hausys further elevate the experience.

From Show Floor Buzz to Industry Recognition

SKS will also spotlight the Hidden Induction Island System during Innovation Hour at KBIS 2026, building on the significant buzz the innovation preview generated at last year's show. Now a contender for the coveted Best of KBIS — Best in Show award, the Hidden Induction Island System will be featured during the inaugural Innovation Hour at the KBIS NEXTStage, underscoring the brand's commitment to forward-thinking design and performance. The solution integrates a powerful induction cooktop seamlessly into the kitchen island, delivering a clean, minimalist aesthetic without compromising cooking performance.

SKS' momentum at KBIS 2026 extends beyond groundbreaking concepts. The brand's 36-inch Induction Pro Range has also been named a finalist for the Best of KBIS awards in the Sustainable Standout category, while SKS' recently opened showroom at THE MART in Chicago captured a National Kitchen & Bath Association Innovative Showroom Award.

Attendees can visit the booth (#W2100) to experience SKS' appliances directly or explore the full portfolio at www.sksappliances.com.

About SKS

SKS, formerly known as Signature Kitchen Suite, is the award-winning luxury appliance brand backed by LG Electronics. Fueled by a passion for innovation, we create luxury appliances that redefine what's possible and unite precision with unparalleled performance. Our guiding principles of purposeful design and bold innovation infuse every product. With a commitment to excellence and passion for pushing boundaries, SKS has earned international accolades for our groundbreaking appliances. We continue to transform the modern kitchen, delivering an elevated culinary experience. From the pioneering built-in sous vide range to Gourmet AI in our wall ovens, SKS embodies cutting-edge, best-in-class technology. Visit www.sksappliances.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

