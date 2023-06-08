SKT Rebrands to Twin Valley, Launches Refreshed Brand & Website

The state's largest independently owned broadband and communications company will now operate under one brand.

CLEARWATER, Kan., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKT was acquired by Twin Valley in April 2021, bringing together the two largest independently owned broadband and communications companies in Kansas. Twin Valley has undergone a brand refresh — retaining their existing logo and adding new colors and other brand assets — and launched a new website at twinvalley.com. SKT is undergoing a rebrand to Twin Valley, which will be complete later this year. Customer resources and FAQs are available online.

Twin Valley, Kansas' largest independently owned broadband and communications company, has launched a new website and refreshed brand. Its subsidiary, SKT, is undergoing a rebrand to Twin Valley. Since SKT was acquired in 2021, the companies have received numerous awards including recognition for economic development contributions in Junction City, creating a positive work environment for female professionals, and as an overall best place to work.

"I'm proud of the dynamic team we have built, and this will position us to operate more efficiently as we execute our strategic growth plan," said Ben Foster, President & CEO of the Twin Valley Family of Companies. "With our combined resources, our communities can expect continuous improvement of the customer experience, innovative technology advancements, and a more robust suite of products and services."

The companies have each served rural Kansas since the 1940s and have been operating under one leadership team since reorganizing in October 2021. Together, they have received numerous awards including the 2023 Eldon L. Hoyle Award for economic development contributions in Junction City, the 2022-2023 Business of the Year award from the Kansas Chapter of Business and Professional Women's Organization, and 2023 Best Places to Work recognition from the Wichita Business Journal.

The companies will do business publicly as Twin Valley but retain their legal entity names: Twin Valley Management, Inc. which is the holding company for Twin Valley Telephone, Inc., Twin Valley Communications, Inc., The Southern Kansas Telephone Company, Inc., and SKT, Inc.

Twin Valley is headquartered in north central Kansas with offices in Clay Center, Junction City and Miltonvale. SKT is headquartered in Clearwater, Kan., outside the Wichita Metro Area. Twin Valley will continue to operate out of its four offices, with about 30 employees throughout south central and southeast Kansas and more than 35 in north central and northeast Kansas.

The company's goal is to be the lifelong broadband and communications provider for its rural Kansas customers. Twin Valley pledges to provide:

The most reliable broadband network

The best value for internet

Local, hometown customer service

Meaningful community outreach

Since acquiring SKT, Twin Valley has made several investments throughout Kansas.

Completed network upgrades to double the SKT fiber internet download speed from 1 Gbps to 2 Gbps.

Increased SKT fiber upload speeds to offer symmetrical service, up to 2 Gbps.

Overbuilt copper infrastructure in Bennington , Rosalia , and parts of rural Clearwater with 2 Gbps symmetrical fiber.

, , and parts of rural with 2 Gbps symmetrical fiber. Extended the fiber to the premises network in Junction City and rural Clearwater , Wichita and Haysville .

and rural , and . Revised SKT pricing to improve affordability and offer a better value.

Rolled out a new financial assistance program to offer free internet to low-income families across north central, south central, and southeast Kansas , with 100 Mbps symmetrical where available.

, with 100 Mbps symmetrical where available. Installed new next generation fixed wireless technology in rural Bennington , Clearwater and Viola to offer up to 500/125 Mbps. This gives current ADSL/copper customers a sizeable increase in bandwidth from their current 20/1 Mbps speeds.

, and to offer up to 500/125 Mbps. This gives current ADSL/copper customers a sizeable increase in bandwidth from their current 20/1 Mbps speeds. Continued to support local community events and causes, including student mentorships, free community WiFi, and more.

Behind the scenes work to improve customer communication and overall experience.

Additional announcements will be made in the coming months regarding other fiber expansion and community outreach projects throughout the state. Watch for details on the Twin Valley website and social media channels.

About the Twin Valley Family of Companies

Twin Valley is a fourth-generation family business that has over 80 years of experience providing cutting-edge technology and connectivity throughout the central U.S. Together with ISG Technology, Twin Valley helps customers unlock possibilities to realize their full potential by providing a unique combination of broadband, managed IT services, technology consulting, professional services, and cloud/data center solutions for both residential and business.

Twin Valley made a Pledge to their communities and customers to always strive to provide the most reliable internet service, competitive rates, local hometown customer service and meaningful community outreach initiatives. Learn more at twinvalley.com/pledge.

