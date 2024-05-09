Twin Valley Proposes Expansion to Haysville, Kan., with 8 Gigabit Fiber Network

Twin Valley is Kansas' largest family-owned broadband and communications company with more than 80 years of experience serving rural communities.

HAYSVILLE, Kan., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Valley, Kansas' largest privately-owned broadband and communications company, announces plans to extend its cutting-edge fiber network from rural Haysville, Kan. into city limits. As an industry leader, Twin Valley is transforming the digital landscape with one of the most robust networks in the state. The company's proposed multimillion-dollar investment would rank Haysville among the top Kansas communities for broadband connectivity with access to 8 Gigabit symmetrical fiber internet service for business and residential customers.

The project is pending approval of a Franchise Agreement with the City of Haysville, which is anticipated to go up for a council vote on May 13. If approved, construction would begin in west Haysville shortly after. Residents can express interest on the Twin Valley website at twinvalley.com/haysville or call 800.515.3311.

Twin Valley is a local Kansas company, with all employees in Kansas. With a third of Twin Valley's workforce based in Clearwater, the community will have local customer service and technicians just minutes away, providing the superior hometown customer service that distinguishes the company from other providers.

A fourth-generation family business, Twin Valley has been advocating for cutting-edge communications and connectivity for rural Kansans for more than 80 years. With success rooted in local, hometown service and community investment, Twin Valley stands apart from providers backed by out-of-state investors. Twin Valley prioritizes sustainable growth and long-term partnerships, exemplified by high customer satisfaction scores and annual donations exceeding $100,000 to the communities it serves. Between its longevity and experience with more than 20 fiber broadband expansion projects, Twin Valley has established a proven track record for being a trusted partner, reliable service provider and active community member.

"Twin Valley was founded in a rural Kansas town by my grandparents in the 1940s, and we've continued their legacy by offering industry-leading technology, unmatched reliability, and genuine hometown values in every customer interaction," said Ben Foster, President & CEO of Twin Valley. "We are committed to building a long-lasting network in Haysville supported by our local team of experts. We have served neighboring Haysville communities for decades, and we are looking forward to being a strong partner in the community for generations to come."

Twin Valley's fiber service in Haysville will feature:

Unmatched speeds with up to 8 Gbps symmetrical download and upload

Dependable connectivity, no data caps, and low latency – especially important for businesses, gamers and remote workers

No residential contracts

Free professional installation

Residents and businesses can submit their interest and sign up for project alerts at twinvalley.com/haysville. Twin Valley can also be reached at 800.515.3311.

