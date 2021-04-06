Skullcandy Debuts "Sound Without Boundaries" To Inspire Change And Champion Possibilities

A roster of 17 multi-dimensional athletes, musicians and visual artists – deemed Boundary Breakers – will serve as the centerpiece of Sound Without Boundaries initiatives. The personalities, who aren't just crushing their craft but also using their platforms to inspire others and advocate for change, include:

Kai Jones , 14-year-old freeskier and staunch climate-change activist

, 14-year-old freeskier and staunch climate-change activist Mothica , Indie pop singer who went viral on Tik Tok with her song "Vices," inspired by her journey to sobriety and commitment to mental health advocacy and overcoming addiction

Indie pop singer who went viral on with her song "Vices," inspired by her journey to sobriety and commitment to mental health advocacy and overcoming addiction Gianni Lee , well-established artist, DJ and fashion designer who focuses his art on social issues and representation in America and abroad

, well-established artist, DJ and fashion designer who focuses his art on social issues and representation in America and abroad Briana King , skateboarder, community organizer, activist and model recognized for her work to create judgement free spaces for girls and LGBTQ+ skaters

, skateboarder, community organizer, activist and model recognized for her work to create judgement free spaces for girls and LGBTQ+ skaters Dorian Electra , a non-binary / gender-fluid alternative pop artist whose music is unbound by genre and often centers around challenging gender stereotypes and cultural expectations

a non-binary / gender-fluid alternative pop artist whose music is unbound by genre and often centers around challenging gender stereotypes and cultural expectations Guapdad 4000 , hip hop artist and viral online comedian who has changed the game for what it means to be an 'internet personality'

, hip hop artist and viral online comedian who has changed the game for what it means to be an 'internet personality' Vasu Sojitra , an outdoor athlete who challenges the biases faced by people of color with disabilities through his work promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) within the outdoor industry

Skullcandy will spotlight each Boundary Breaker in a profile video as well as several other pieces of content, each concepted, produced, directed, filmed and edited by its in-house creative team. The content will run across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook and be supported by a paid ad spend.

"Like so many others, we were deeply impacted by the events of 2020, and as a brand, Skullcandy felt compelled to use our platform and resources to promote positive change," said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer, Skullcandy. "Sound Without Boundaries is our way of illuminating people who rise above the status quo and support causes that resonate with our Millennial and Gen Z consumers. We are proud to be an authentic conduit between the playlists that inspire them and the boundaries they are seeking to break."

Outside of celebrating the captivating storylines of its Boundary Breakers, Skullcandy will also bring Sound Without Boundaries to life in other ways:

Unique, limited-edition product collaborations with progressive brands that break the boundaries of music, art and culture, as well as select Boundary Breakers such as: Nolan Cooley , a talented visual artist living with autism, Desiree Melancon , a snowboarder, photographer and artist committed to promoting mental health and inclusivity in the outdoors; and Hannah Eddy , a skate and surf enthusiast who uses her signature illustrative art to help raise awareness around things she's passionate about.

with progressive brands that break the boundaries of music, art and culture, as well as select Boundary Breakers such as: , a talented visual artist living with autism, , a snowboarder, photographer and artist committed to promoting mental health and inclusivity in the outdoors; and a skate and surf enthusiast who uses her signature illustrative art to help raise awareness around things she's passionate about. Compelling content that breaks down complex technologies in a way that's entertaining and easy to digest, including illustration by respected artists such as Louis Wes , as well as artful, surprising product imagery from commercial artists across the world.

For more information on Sound Without Boundaries and to see the campaign unfold, visit www.Skullcandy.com or follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , Twitter and Facebook .

1. The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, based on Stereo Headphone Dollar Share and Unit Share 12ME Dec 2020.

2.The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, based on True Wireless Earbuds Dollar Share and Unit Share 3ME Dec. 2020.

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 through an idea that was discovered while riding a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones1 and True Wireless Earbuds2 under $100, is on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets, and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com .

Press Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Skullcandy

Related Links

http://www.Skullcandy.com

