Skullcandy Democratizes The True Wireless Experience With All-New Dime™ True Wireless Earbuds

Dime is an ideal, everyday audio companion that boasts up to 12 hours of battery life, freeing users from the hassle of snagging, yanking and tangling wires. When earbuds are removed from the charging case secured with a snap lid, the buds automatically turn on. Easy connection offers a simplified listening experience that's perfect for those new to true wireless. Intuitive, touch-enabled media controls on the compact stick-style buds enable Dime users to effortlessly take calls, change tracks, adjust volume and activate native voice assistants like Google and Siri, all without ever reaching for their devices.

"Despite being the fastest growing segment in stereo headphones, true wireless earbuds still account for less than half of the market," said Jeff Hutchings, Skullcandy Chief Product Officer, referring to 2020 NPD Unit Share data. "Our all-new Dime True Wireless Earbuds are intent on changing that. Offering stellar sound and unmatched simplicity at a price that makes it possible to throw a pair in every bag, Dime breaks down all barriers formerly associated with true wireless."

Dime was designed and engineered with a range of features to meet everyday lifestyle demands, including:

Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life – Listen longer with 3.5 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 8.5 hours in the charging case

– Listen longer with 3.5 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 8.5 hours in the charging case True Wireless via Bluetooth® 5.0

Microphones in Each Bud – Use either bud solo without losing the ability to take calls

– Use either bud solo without losing the ability to take calls Full Suite of Media Controls on the Buds – Take calls, change tracks, adjust volume controls and activate native device assistants (Google, Siri, etc.) without ever touching a phone

– Take calls, change tracks, adjust volume controls and activate native device assistants (Google, Siri, etc.) without ever touching a phone Auto On/Connect – Enjoy automatic turn on and pairing with the last device used

– Enjoy automatic turn on and pairing with the last device used Noise-Isolating Fit – Experience supreme sound with expertly selected and tuned microphones and drivers

– Experience supreme sound with expertly selected and tuned microphones and drivers IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance – Go on any adventure without missing a beat

– Go on any adventure without missing a beat Integrated Lanyard – Rely on secure portability that protects the charge case and buds from drops

– Rely on secure portability that protects the charge case and buds from drops Micro-USB Charging Case with Snap Lid

Available in a range of colorways, Dime gives users the freedom to express themselves. Users can choose between four colorways including Dark Blue/Green, Light Grey/Blue, Dark Grey and True Black to show off their personality or style match individual looks.

Dime was built to keep up with an active lifestyle and is backed by Skullcandy's Fearless Use Promise®. If a user happens to lose or break any of the components, they can purchase buds and cases separately from Skullcandy to replace with ease.

For more information on Dime True Wireless Earbuds and Skullcandy's entire true wireless collection of earbuds and headphones visit www.Skullcandy.com .

1. The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, based on Stereo Headphone Dollar Share and Unit Share 12ME Dec. 2020.

2. The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, based on True Wireless Earbuds Dollar Share and Unit Share 3ME Dec. 2020.

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones1 and True Wireless Earbuds2 under $100, and on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com .

Press Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Skullcandy

Related Links

http://www.skullcandy.com

