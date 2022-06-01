SKULLCANDY UNVEILS INEQUALITY CRUSHER HEADPHONES IN SUPPORT OF LGBTQIA+ COMMUNITY

"The LGBTQIA+ community faces higher-than-average rates of depression, PTSD and anxiety disorder. This reality, coupled with Skullcandy's support of equal rights for all, is why this collaboration with To Write Love on Her Arms is so important to us," said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer, Skullcandy. "The limited-edition Inequality Crusher celebrates all love, all year. We're proud to do our part by raising awareness, enabling resources and expressing unconditional love and support for the LGBTQIA+ community."

As part of its year-long " Find Your Frequency " brand campaign, Skullcandy will spotlight "expression" as June's frequency, celebrated by Alice Longyu Gao , a Chinese born multidisciplinary emerging artist, singer-songwriter, performer and DJ. Gao is a vocal champion in the LGBTQIA+ community and Skullcandy will feature exclusive content and music performances from her featuring Inequality Crusher.

The Inequality Crusher headphones are offered in a unique Rainbow Pride colorway which features an eye-catching full-spectrum gradient highlighted by the Progress Flag and an "All Love'' inscription, representing and supporting the LGBTQIA+ community. This limited-edition colorway celebrates individuality and uniqueness, just like every color in the rainbow. Tech specs tied to each of the Skullcandy x To Write Love on Her Arms Inequality Crusher headphones collab include:

Skullcandy x To Write Love on Her Arms Inequality Crusher Evo Wireless Headphones – $209.99 MSRP

40 hours total battery + Rapid Charge

Crusher adjustable Sensory Bass

Personal Sound via Skullcandy App

Call, track and volume control via touch controls

Built-in Tile Finding Technology

Flat-folding and collapsible

To Write Love on Her Arms exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and also to invest directly into treatment and recovery. For more information, please visit twloha.com .

To see the collaboration unfold, visit The Workshop — the home of custom, limited-edition audio products at Skullcandy headquarters in Park City, Utah. Each Workshop run is designed by artists and partners, then hand-printed by a small group of craftspeople using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch.

For more information on Skullcandy, Skullcandy.com or follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , Twitter and Facebook .

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand features The Workshop, home of custom, limited-edition audio products designed by artists and partners and hand-printed using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch. Skullcandy supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com .

