Skullcandy Unveils Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology To Enable Hands-Free Audio Via Simple Voice Commands

Intuitive voice commands are the standout feature of Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology . Users can simply say, "Hey Skullcandy" to initiate seamless voice control. They can then give commands to play or pause content, accept or reject calls, turn on Stay-Aware Mode for enhanced safety and even launch Spotify. Through a partnership with the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service, Skullcandy is the first to provide voice-activated Spotify Tap™ access. A simple, "Hey Skullcandy, Spotify" voice command enables the most frictionless way to access music and podcasts, or users can press a button on their earbuds to activate. Skull-iQ also makes it easy to issue audio commands directly to a device's personal voice assistant without any additional setup. These game-changing convenience features are ideal for anyone seeking added flexibility, but especially important for active lifestyle users engaged in activities like snowboarding, mountain biking, skateboarding and more.

"At Skullcandy, we live and breathe adventure in the same ways our consumers do and it's our shared passions that push us to innovate," said Jeff Hutchings, Skullcandy Chief Product Officer. "Skull-iQ grants our fans the freedom of hands-free voice control over their music, communications and more, allowing them to stay in the action without missing a beat. We're thrilled to bring these advancements to the masses with the value-packed Grind Fuel and Push Active True Wireless Earbuds, offering affordable access to an ever-growing list of advanced features thanks to over-the-air updates."

Skullcandy's latest collection of true wireless earbuds is led by Grind Fuel. Serving as the ideal entry point to Skull-iQ hands-free voice control technology, Grind Fuel features Personal Sound for a customizable audio experience and wireless charging for added convenience. For those seeking an adventure-ready, durable fit designed specifically for high-intensity activities, Push Active True Wireless Sport Earbuds are the ultimate audio partner, offering flexible over-ear hooks and water/sweat resistance.

Additional details surrounding Grind Fuel and Push Active True Wireless Earbuds include:

Grind Fuel True Wireless Earbuds – $99.99 MSRP

– Issue simple, hands-free voice commands to take calls, change tracks, adjust volume, turn on Stay-Aware Mode, activate device assistant, launch Spotify Tap, and more Over-the-Air Updates – Update earbuds via the Skullcandy App to add new features for enhanced functionality and to extend the life of the earbuds

– For 10 minutes spent in the case, receive 2 hours of battery life True Wireless via Bluetooth® 5.2

– Go on any adventure without missing a beat Built-in Tile™ Finding Technology – If an earbud is misplaced, simply 'ring' it from the Tile app

Push Active True Wireless Sport Earbuds – $79.99 MSRP

– Issue simple, hands-free voice commands to take calls, change tracks, adjust volume, turn on Stay-Aware Mode, activate device assistant, launch Spotify Tap, and more Over-the-Air Updates – Update earbuds via the Skullcandy App to add new features for enhanced functionality and added value

– For 10 minutes spent in the case, receive 2 hours of battery life True Wireless via Bluetooth® 5.2

– Go on any adventure without missing a beat Built-in Tile™ Finding Technology – If an earbud is misplaced, simply 'ring' it from the Tile app

For more information on Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology as well as Grind Fuel and Push Active True Wireless Earbuds, visit Skullcandy.com/Skull-iQ.

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones1 and True Wireless Earbuds2 under $100, and on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com .

