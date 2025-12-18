Skunk Works® and XTEND Expand Joint All Domain Command and Control for Advanced Mission Execution

Skunk Works® MDCX™ autonomy platform is revolutionizing C2 for multi-class drones

PALMDALE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Skunk Works® and XTEND collaborated to integrate the XTEND Operating System (XOS) into Skunk Works' MDCX™ autonomy platform, allowing simultaneous Command and Control (C2) of multiple classes of UAS, creating improved situational awareness for lower-level mission execution in joint all-domain C2 (JADC2) scenarios.

Multi-class XTEND drones simultaneously controlled by Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® MDCX™.

In November, the two companies demonstrated an integrated Multi-Class MDCX (MC-MDCX) workstation in support of a marsupial drone mission. In the demonstration, a larger class UAS delivered a smaller UAS class 1 drone to perform a close-in mission.

In previous constructs the operator of the larger class UAS would pass control over to an operator with lower-level controls for classes 1 or 2 vehicles. These types of controls include first-person views, mark-and-fly commands, and immersive environments for the drone operator to fully execute the mission. With the planned integration of XTEND's XOS into Lockheed Martin's MC-MDCX, a single operator can conduct both missions.

The integration demonstration proved a reduction in total manpower for complex mission executions, removing the need for mission handoffs to lower-tiered operators, and improving situational awareness across the mission space.

XTEND is a leader in combat-proven drone C2 solutions, deployed by militaries around the world. Their products provide a layered response and operational stepdown processes, enabling platform operations even when Global Positions System (GPS) signals are denied, or radio frequency datalinks are jammed. XOS allows new operators to conduct missions at near expert-level proficiency, thus reducing training time, increasing operational effectiveness, and improving informed decision-making. Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and XTEND are now focused on how these techniques can be applied to JADC2 missions and decision loops for advancing autonomous systems.

Skunk Works is dedicated to enabling piloted and drone teaming to optimize operational flexibility, abbreviate data-to-decision timelines and improve pilot safety. We continue to collaborate with and invest in enabling technologies to keep our customers ahead of emerging threats.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

About XTEND

XTEND's AI-driven autonomous and tactical drone solutions serve the worldwide defense, law enforcement, and security markets, providing mission-critical systems and capabilities. Its proprietary XOS operating system fuses human intelligence and machine autonomy to enhance operator capabilities and reduce cognitive load. XTEND is a global company with offices in Tampa (Florida), Tel Aviv (Israel), Singapore and Latvia. For more information, visit http://www.xtend.me

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics