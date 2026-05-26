Sky Frontier Foundation Appoints Greg Feibus as Global Head of Capital Markets to Deepen Institutional Capital Flows into Sky Protocol

Veteran of Midas, Ondo Finance and Anchorage Digital joins Sky Frontier Foundation to lead institutional capital strategy as the Sky Agent Network scales

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Sky Frontier Foundation ("SFF," or "the Foundation"), an independent organization that supports research, education, and ecosystem development for Sky Protocol, today announced the appointment of Greg Feibus as Global Head of Capital Markets, effective May 18, 2026.

A global capital allocation protocol powering the Sky Savings Rate, designed to offer competitive risk-adjusted rate on stablecoins, accessed through sUSDS, the world's largest yield-generating stablecoin, and USDS, the third-largest stablecoin overall.

Greg Fiebus, Global Head of Capital Markets, Sky Frontier Foundation (CNW Group/Sky Frontier Foundation)

Feibus reports to the Foundation's Board of Directors and is the first dedicated capital markets executive across the Sky Ecosystem, joining John Conneely, Global Head of Business Development, in a complementary mandate to onboard institutions into onchain finance. In his role, Feibus will focus on deepening flows between traditional financial markets and the onchain ecosystem, building institutional relationships across allocators and structured-product partners, and facilitating the flow of institutional capital into the Sky Agent Network across credit, real-world assets, and onchain yield strategies.

Feibus has spent more than 15 years in capital markets, with the last five focused on the intersection of institutional finance and onchain capital. Most recently, he was Head of BD & Partnerships at Midas, where he helped build the platform from the ground up and structured and distributed unique RWA products to institutional and onchain clients globally.

"Sky Protocol is at a moment where the most established institutions and capital allocators are seriously rethinking where and how they deploy capital onchain," said Rune Christensen, Director at Sky Frontier Foundation. "Greg has spent his career building the bridges between traditional capital markets and digital assets. He understands how to engage institutional counterparties on their own terms, and he is the kind of executive we need to facilitate the flow of institutional capital into the Sky Agent Network."

Feibus's appointment coincides with the completed rollout of Sky Ecosystem's five governance-funded Sky Agents - Spark, Grove, Keel, Obex and Osero - that access USDS liquidity under governance-set risk parameters and deploy it across diversified yield strategies. Returns from these deployments contribute to Sky Protocol revenue, which is the base from which governance sets the Sky Savings Rate. The opportunity Sky Agents are positioned to capture is sizeable: more than $300 billion in stablecoins currently sit idle, not generating yield and lacking a unified deployment infrastructure.

USDS supply has grown to roughly $12 billion through protocol mechanics and organic adoption, and in its 2026 Outlook, Sky Frontier Foundation estimated the circulating supply of USDS will surpass $20 billion this year. sUSDS represents approximately 25% of all yield distributed in the yield-bearing stablecoin category, and is the world's largest yield-generating stablecoin today.

Executive Leadership Appointment

Feibus has held senior commercial and capital markets roles across firms that have shaped institutional digital asset infrastructure, includingAnchorage Digital, the first federally chartered crypto bank in the US under the Office of the Comptroller of Currency (OCC), where he worked under co-founder Diogo Monica and focused on business development and partnerships across banks, asset managers, hedge funds, and fintechs, helping build the firm's institutional client base at a critical moment of growth. At Ondo Finance, he was among the firm's earliest business development hires, joining at the vanguard of tokenization and focused on driving the adoption of tokenized treasury products across the institutional market. More recently, as one of Midas's earliest employees, Feibushelped build the platform from the ground up and drive over $2 billion of asset issuance. His tenure culminated ina $50 million Series A backed by RRE Ventures, Creandum, Franklin Templeton, Coinbase Ventures, and Anchorage Digital.

Before moving into digital assets, Feibus spent more than a decade in traditional capital markets at FIS Global, one of the largest capital markets technology firms globally, serving thousands of institutional clients across a division that generates over $3 billion in annual revenue. There, he focused predominantly on the energy and commodities sector, where he advised banks, hedge funds, and corporations on trading strategies, market and credit risk, and XVA model implementation. Feibus helped structure derivatives strategies for multi-national companies, while also playing an instrumental role in the early formation of the firm's digital asset strategy.

Feibus's appointment is the next phase of a broader commercial expansion for Sky Ecosystem, during a period of increasing regulatory clarity for stablecoins on the global level.

"Capital markets run on trust, and trust is built deliberately over time," Greg Feibus said. "Sky has been building that trust through every market cycle, with a rigorous risk framework and infrastructure designed to scale. That is the profile institutions are looking for when they consider where to deploy capital onchain, and my focus is bringing the right institutions, issuers and counterparties into Sky Ecosystem."

About USDS

Created through Sky Protocol, USDS is the third-largest stablecoin overall and Sky Ecosystem's fully backed unit of account, engineered for institutional efficiency and frictionless 1:1 stablecoin conversions. sUSDS is the world's largest rate-bearing stablecoin and provides frictionless access to the Sky Savings Rate. USDS is the upgraded version of DAI and has nearly $12 billion in total supply. Issuance, redemption, governance, reserve management, and parameter changes are executed by decentralized smart contracts and governance processes that are independent of SFF.

About Sky Frontier Foundation

Sky Frontier Foundation is an independent organization that supports research, education, and ecosystem development for Sky Ecosystem.

Legal Notice and Forward-Looking Statements

The analyses, characterizations, and views reflected in this press release are those of Sky Frontier Foundation ("SFF" or "the Foundation") as of the date of publication, are judgment-based, and may change without notice. They do not constitute legal opinions, regulatory determinations, or guarantees of outcome, and should not be relied upon as a substitute for independent analysis or professional advice.

This press release is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, investment, tax, or other advice. Nothing in this press release is intended as, or should be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any token, security, or other financial instrument. SFF is an independent entity and does not control the Sky Protocol or its DAO governance processes; decentralized governance decisions and protocol outcomes are outside SFF's control, and no statement in this press release should be interpreted as a commitment by the protocol's community or governance.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently uncertain and not guarantees of future performance. Actual results and events may differ materially due to risks and factors outside SFF's control, including market volatility, regulatory developments, and decisions made through decentralized governance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SFF undertakes no obligation to update them. All information is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind.

SOURCE Sky Frontier Foundation