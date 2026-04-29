Sky Protocol Achieves Record $123.79M Gross Revenue and $46M Protocol Surplus in Q1 2026, Driven by Surging USDS Adoption and Expanded Sky Agent Network

Driven by Sky Savings Rate adoption, USDS supply surges to $11.70B while sUSDS tops $6.49B

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Sky Frontier Foundation ("SFF"), an independent organization that supports research, education, and ecosystem development for Sky Ecosystem, today published its Sky Ecosystem Q1 2026 Quarterly Report, reflecting the strongest quarter in Sky Protocol history across every key financial and operational metric.

Sky Ecosystem Q1 2026 Quarterly Report (CNW Group/Sky Frontier Foundation)

Q1 2026 marks a decisive inflection point for Sky Protocol. The protocol returned to record-setting growth, generating Gross Protocol Revenue of $123.79 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. This is an increase of 28.9% year-over-year and 56.8% quarter-over-quarter, surpassing every prior quarterly result in protocol history. Gross Protocol Revenue recovery was matched by a similar improvement in protocol surplus: Net Protocol Surplus for the period was $46.04 million, compared to a net loss of $13.51 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, with the Net Protocol Revenue margin expanding to 49.06% from 30.24% in Q4 2025. In a single quarter, the protocol generated 92.4% of its total reported protocol surplus for full-year 2025 and, on a trailing twelve-month basis, Sky Protocol has now accumulated $109.40 million in cumulative net protocol surplus.

Rune Christensen, Director, Sky Frontier Foundation and Co-Founder of Sky Protocol, said, "Q1 2026 validated the thesis we outlined at the beginning of the year and exceeded it across every key measure. Sky Protocol is demonstrating the kind of financial performance and capital discipline that institutions require. The combination of diversified, real-world asset backing, a decade-long track record without a smart contract exploit, an S&P credit rating, and a governance-driven move to build a $150 million solvency reserve positions Sky Protocol as the most credible destination for institutional-scale stablecoin adoption in the market today."

The primary driver of both revenue and supply growth is the Sky Savings Rate ("SSR"), the protocol's flagship savings engine. sUSDS, the rate-bearing savings instrument denominated in USDS, surpassed $5 billion in February 2026 and ended the quarter at $6.49 billion, an increase of 71.7% from $3.78 billion as of December 31, 2025. The SSR stood at 3.75% per annum at March 31, 2026, providing holders with a transparent, auditable, and diversified rate relative to alternative onchain stablecoin products. Total USDS supply reached $11.70 billion at quarter end, an increase of 67.9% year-over-year. sUSDS is currently the largest rate-bearing stablecoin by outstanding supply globally.

On March 14, 2026, Sky Governance approved a capital restructuring designed to prioritize protocol resilience and long-term capital retention over near-term distributions. Rather than continuing to distribute surplus externally, the protocol is redirecting the majority of earnings toward building a $150 million Solvency Reserve, a governance-driven decision to strengthen Sky's financial foundation ahead of institutional-scale growth. Token buyback allocations were reduced from 75% to 7.5% of protocol surplus on an interim basis, with allocations to be restored to 25% each once the Solvency Reserve reaches $125 million. Sky Reserves currently stand at $50.90 million, with the Foundation estimating reserves may approach $75 million by June 30, 2026. The Foundation's full-year 2026 forecasts of $611.5 million in Gross Protocol Revenue and $157.8 million in net protocol surplus remain unchanged.

John Conneely, Head of Business Development, Sky Ecosystem, said, "The institutional appetite for transparent, rate-bearing stablecoin infrastructure is larger than most of the market appreciates. What we are seeing in conversations with institutions is not exploratory interest. It is active deployment decision-making. Sky's combination of a decade-long track record, diversified real-world asset collateral, and the governance discipline to build a $150 million solvency reserve is precisely what moves a protocol from an evaluation to adoption. We entered 2026 with ambitious targets, and Q1 has given us every reason to believe we will exceed them."

SFF's 2026 Outlook Summary forecasts — published in February and projecting $611.5M in Gross Protocol Revenue and $157.8M in protocol surplus — remain unchanged following Q1 outperformance across every metric. The ecosystem's 10-Agent estimate by year-end also remains on track. SFF further notes that Sky Core Council has initiated exploration of fixed-term, fixed-rate USDS-denominated stablecoin products, with an initial $5M subsidy pool to bootstrap early adoption.

Sky Frontier Foundation will host a Sky Ecosystem Q1 Insights Call to discuss financial and operating results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

The full Q1 2026 Quarterly Report, including complete P&L tables, balance sheet, and financial dashboard links, is available at insights.skyeco.com.

About USDS

Created through Sky Protocol, USDS is the third-largest stablecoin overall and the largest rate-bearing stablecoin, backed by diversified collateral and governed by decentralized smart contracts. USDS is the upgraded version of DAI and has nearly $12 billion in total supply. Issuance, redemption, governance, reserve operations, and parameter changes are executed by decentralized smart contracts and community governance processes that are independent of SFF.

About Sky Frontier Foundation

Sky Frontier Foundation is an independent organization that supports research, education, and ecosystem development for Sky Ecosystem.

Legal Notice and Forward-Looking Statements

The analyses, characterizations, and views reflected in this press release are those of Sky Frontier Foundation ("SFF" or "the Foundation") as of the date of publication, are judgment-based, and may change without notice. They do not constitute legal opinions, regulatory determinations, or guarantees of outcome, and should not be relied upon as a substitute for independent analysis or professional advice.

This press release is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, investment, tax, or other advice. Nothing in this press release is intended as, or should be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any token, security, or other financial instrument. SFF is an independent entity and does not control the Sky Protocol or its DAO governance processes; decentralized governance decisions and protocol outcomes are outside SFF's control, and no statement in this press release should be interpreted as a commitment by the protocol's community or governance.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently uncertain and not guarantees of future performance. Actual results and events may differ materially due to risks and factors outside SFF's control, including market volatility, regulatory developments, and decisions made through decentralized governance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SFF undertakes no obligation to update them. All information is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind.

SOURCE Sky Frontier Foundation