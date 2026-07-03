Sky Labs Showcases 'CART BP pro' for Potential Use in Drug Clinical Trials on Global Stage

BASEL, Switzerland and SEOUL, South Korea, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Labs (CEO Jack Byunghwan Lee) announced on the 2nd that it introduced its data platform business at the 9th Digital Biomarkers in Clinical Trials Summit in Basel, Switzerland, highlighting the potential of its ring-type cuffless blood pressure monitor, 'CART BP pro,' for clinical trials and Real-World Evidence (RWE) data.

Sky Labs presents its ring-type blood pressure monitor, 'CART BP pro,' as a drug trial data platform at the 9th Digital Biomarkers in Clinical Trials Summit in Basel, Switzerland.

The summit is an international event where multinational pharmaceutical companies, clinical trial experts, and digital healthcare enterprises gather to discuss innovative methods for clinical trials leveraging wearable devices and digital health technologies. This year's event, held in Basel—home to Roche's headquarters—attracted approximately 350 attendees, including Roche and Novartis.

Leveraging this event, Sky Labs strategizes to position itself as a core partner in supporting drug clinical trials for global pharmaceutical companies by providing high-quality vital signs data collected based on patient consent. In South Korea, the platform's utility as a data platform is already being validated in state-led research, having been adopted for a large-scale cohort study managed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Presenting at the summit, Sky Labs shared real-world achievements and highlighted CART BP pro's value as a clinical data platform. In particular, the company drew significant attention from the audience by addressing the critical limitations of conventional cuff-type 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices widely used in clinical trials. The arm-constricting cuff-type devices disrupt sleep and cause discomfort for subjects during nighttime measurements, which increases dropout rates, drives up costs, and delays clinical timelines. In fact, according to a study (Viera et al., 2011), 70.2% of conventional ABPM users experienced sleep disruption caused by the device awakening them. Furthermore, within the participant group with low tolerability, the failure rate for collecting adequate 24-hour data increased significantly to 50.0% during repeated measurements.[1]

Conversely, CART BP pro is a ring-type cuffless blood pressure monitor worn on the finger, capable of collecting blood pressure data during daily activities and sleep without repeated arm constriction. This significantly alleviates the measurement burden on subjects and contributes to securing stable, long-term vital signs data, including blood pressure and heart rate.

In addition, CART BP pro can be utilized not only in the drug development phase but also in evaluating therapeutic responses to conventional medications already on the market. By continuously monitoring blood pressure fluctuations based on dosing times, dosages, and lifestyle patterns, the device helps secure the necessary Real-World Evidence (RWE) data for evaluating drug efficacy, safety, and patient prognosis.

Based on its reliable accuracy, CART BP pro is currently covered under the national health insurance system in South Korea. It also established clinical trust by being officially recommended for real-world clinical use as a certified cuffless blood pressure monitor in the recently revised Korean Guidelines for the Management of Hypertension.

"Based on CART BP pro's technology, validated by the Korean Society of Hypertension (KSH) guidelines and health insurance coverage, we demonstrated its potential as a high-quality vital sign data platform for clinical trials," said Jack Byunghwan Lee, CEO of Sky Labs. "We intend to expand our clinical trial use cases through strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical companies."

About Sky Labs https://skylabs.io/en/

Founded in September 2015, Sky Labs is a healthcare company that develops and operates "CART", a ring-type medical device and platform for monitoring chronic disease patients. In 2023, Sky Labs received medical device approval for "CART BP pro," a ring-type monitor designed for 24-hour blood pressure measurement. In 2024, CART BP pro was recognized by the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service (HIRA) under the existing medical procedure of '24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring' (reimbursement code 'E6547') and is currently being prescribed in hospitals and clinics. Furthermore, in September 2025, the company launched "CART BP," a consumer-grade ring-type blood pressure monitor, which is available through its official online store and various other online channels.

[1] Tolerability of the Oscar 2 ambulatory blood pressure monitor among research participants: a cross-sectional repeated measures study | BMC Medical Research Methodology | Springer Nature Link

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SOURCE Sky Labs