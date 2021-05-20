Sky Organics Appoints Eduard Röösli As Chief Transformation Officer

Prior to Sky Organics, Eduard oversaw business success across an array of company categories including skincare, wellness, tech and more. Most recently, Eduard lead Ebb Therapeutics, a general wellness and medical device company in Pittsburgh, as its CEO. Prior to that, he was Managing Director for Image Skincare, a global, Professional Skincare Company based in South Florida. In his time at Shaser Bioscience Inc., a leading developer of light-based, skincare medical devices, Eduard was the Global General Manager for the Boston-based division.

In addition to this, he was CEO of an automotive company that manufactures and distributes trucks, motorcycles, and farm equipment in Latin America. He was President for Latin America/Australia/New Zealand at Spectrum Brands Inc., a global consumer products company. Eduard also spent twenty-two years in the high-tech industry, primarily with Xerox, where he held several sales, marketing, and general management positions around the globe.

CEO Steven Neiger, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Eduard to the Sky Organics family. Eduard's true visionary mindset, combined with our mission of making organic products accessible to all, will lead our continued success in the natural space and further solidify Sky Organics as a thought leader."

"I'm excited to be joining one of the fastest growing natural brands on the market and look forward to leading this amazing team to broaden our mission of ensuring everyone has the opportunity to live a green lifestyle," said Eduard.

Eduard lived in Europe for twelve years, where he studied Business Administration in Switzerland at the St. Gall Graduate School of Economics, Law and Business Administration. He now lives in Parkland with his wife and their two daughters. He has been a passionate airplane pilot for 40 years and gives back to the community also by flying angel flight missions when possible.

About Sky Organics:

Sky Organics, one of the fastest growing natural brands, is a family-owned company dedicated to showing you that living a natural lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the help of clean and organic essentials. Products range from $6.95 to $19.95. Sky Organics product is thoughtfully made in small batches, using ethically sourced, good-for-you ingredients, and is tested by happy humans—never on animals.

