Sky Organics Expands Collection at Walmart with New Hair Care Innovations

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Organics , recognized as the #1 Castor Oil brand in the U.S., and renowned leader in natural and certified organic personal care products, is excited to now offer five new hair care innovations at Walmart and Walmart.com. This expansion emphasizes the brand's commitment to meeting the needs of textured hair, offering a range of tailored solutions. This family-founded Certified B Corporation™ is dedicated to creating simple products made with pure and potent ingredients that are good for people and for the planet.

Sky Organics' hair care innovations support stronger, fuller, healthier-looking hair. The lineup includes:

Organic Castor Oil, 6 fl oz. ($8.98) : A 100% pure, cold-pressed, organic and hexane-free oil that naturally nourishes and conditions scalp, roots and strands.





: A 100% pure, cold-pressed, organic and hexane-free oil that naturally nourishes and conditions scalp, roots and strands. Organic Moringa in Sweet Almond Oil ($10.48) : A thoughtfully balanced blend of lightweight oils that helps condition strands, revitalize dull, brittle ends and restore hair with a lustrous, shiny finish.





: A thoughtfully balanced blend of lightweight oils that helps condition strands, revitalize dull, brittle ends and restore hair with a lustrous, shiny finish. Organic Argan & Fractionated Coconut Oil ($10.48) : A simple, organic blend of 100% pure, Moroccan argan and fractionated coconut oils that helps tame frizz and improve overall manageability while leaving hair soft, smooth and glossy.





: A simple, organic blend of 100% pure, Moroccan argan and fractionated coconut oils that helps tame frizz and improve overall manageability while leaving hair soft, smooth and glossy. Organic Amla & Rosemary Oil ($10.48) : A nourishing scalp oil blend that helps soothe and hydrate dry, brittle hair from the root to support smooth, shiny hair and a refreshed, balanced scalp.





: A nourishing scalp oil blend that helps soothe and hydrate dry, brittle hair from the root to support smooth, shiny hair and a refreshed, balanced scalp. Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil ($11.95) : A multi-tasking oil that can be used as an everyday all-over body moisturizer or as a deep conditioning hair mask to soften, smooth and improve hair manageability.

"At Sky Organics, we are committed to making certified organic beauty accessible to everyone and educating consumers that living a natural, sustainable lifestyle can be easy with the right clean essentials," said Co-Founder and Chief Sustainability Officer, Dean Neiger. "We are excited to offer five new Sky Organics products to Walmart consumers, so they can achieve their hair care goals, without having to compromise on effectiveness, ethics or affordability."

Sky Organics products are Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free and made with natural and certified organic ingredients. Almost every Sky Organics product has received a "100/100 Excellent" Yuka health impact rating, based on the independent app's assessment of each ingredient's risk to human health and the environment. Free from harmful chemicals, sulfates, and parabens, they offer a safe and effective way to elevate your routine.

About Sky Organics: Find your beauty in a more hopeful world with Sky Organics, the creators of self-care essentials made with nature's pure and potent botanics. Sky Organics is a family founded, Certified B Corporation™ and one of the fastest growing natural brands dedicated to showing consumers that living a natural, sustainable lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the help of clean essentials. Our single ingredient beauty oils & butters and simple ingredient blends for face, body & hair not only harness the purity and potency of natural and certified organic ingredients but also allow looking good, feeling good and doing good to coexist in harmony, leaving our world better than we found it. Products are available nationwide including Amazon, CVS, Natural Food Stores, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart, Whole Foods & SkyOrganics.com, among others.

