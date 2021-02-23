Sky Organics Names Christine Keihm As Its Chief Marketing Officer

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Organics announced that Christine Keihm has been appointed as the Company's Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Keihm will be central to creating and spearheading global strategic marketing plans and overseeing overall brand equity and architecture. She will lead all marketing including digital media, PR, creative and trade marketing for Sky Organics, a family-run company that produces plant-based personal care. The company focuses on a holistic wellness lifestyle with its emphasis on USDA certified organic single ingredients, cotton goods, skincare and recent launches in USDA certified bio-based Curl Care. Products are available nationwide including CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods, among others. Keihm officially joined the Company on January 4, 2021 and reports to Co-founder & CEO Steven Neiger.

Keihm has a long history of executive leadership in beauty and wellness. She served as SVP of Marketing at Sundial Brands (SheaMoisture, Nubian Heritage, nyakio and MCJW). Keihm led marketing plans for all classes of trade (Mass, Drug, Food, Club, Dollar, Specialty stores) to maximize revenue and market share from the Sundial Brands' infancy to its Bain Capital partnership in 2015 to its acquisition by Unilever in 2017.

Keihm recently served as SVP of Marketing of textured hair brand, Camille Rose. She was also VP of Marketing at Threshold (Source Naturals and Planetary Herbals) and VP of Marketing at Coty/Del Labs for Sally Hansen Treatment.

She has been committed to organic farming and plant-based living for decades. Keihm initially served as Executive Director and then as a long-standing volunteer and fundraiser for Homecoming Farm in Amityville, NY, a NOFA-NY certified organic farm that serves the community with food donations and education.

Commenting on the announcement, Neiger said: "We are excited to welcome Christine on board. Christine has the talent and the experience to continue driving Sky Organics to be a thought leader in the natural space. More importantly, her values and passions align with ours allowing us to broaden our mission of making organic products accessible to all."

"I am proud to be part of Sky Organics and its foundation of connecting the sky and the earth in organics," said Keihm. "When Dean Neiger shared the family vision with me I thought of the words of Neil deGrasse Tyson, the astrophysicist. He often directs us to look up at the sky and remember that we are all made from the same stuff as stars. We are all connected. It's science but it is also a universal guiding principle. We are about selling good-for-you products but also about fostering an understanding of the importance in caring for yourself, other people, animals and the planet."

For more information about Sky Organics, please visit SkyOrganics.com.

About Sky Organics:

Sky Organics, one of the fastest growing natural brands, is a family-owned company dedicated to showing you that living a natural lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the help of clean and organic essentials. Products range from $6.95 to $19.95. Sky Organics product is thoughtfully made in small batches, using ethically sourced, good-for-you ingredients, and is tested by happy humans—never on animals.

