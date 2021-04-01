Sky Organics Unveils New Category Launch With USDA Bio-Based Curl Care System

The Sky Organics bio-based hair care is part of the USDA BioPreferred program, which aims to assist in the development of products that use a significant amount of plant derived, natural ingredients. Bio-based products will reduce the nation's reliance on petroleum and increase the use of renewable agricultural ingredients. They displace around 300 million gallons of petroleum in the U.S. annually which is the equivalent of taking 200,000 cars off the road. They provide all the benefits of conventional products and perform as well or better.

"We're excited for Sky Organics to enter another category where we can make a difference with products that are not only good for the user but also the planet," says Dean Neiger, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Sky Organics. "The Curl Care collection meets the USDA standard in that they perform as well or better than conventional products. This speaks to our mantra that living naturally can be easy and beautiful with the help of formulated, clean essentials at an affordable price point."

The exact percentage of naturally derived ingredients is listed on every product, which includes a Wash Day Shampoo, Detangling Conditioner, Treatment Mask and Bouncy Curl Cream. All products are made with simple, natural ingredients such as Mango Butter, Castor Oil, Apple Cider Vinegar, Avocado Oil and Coconut Oil.

"The goal of this collection was high performance natural products that aren't a compromise," says Alexa Morales, Brand Manager of Sky Organics. "After extensive research and development, the results from our focus groups, professional stylists, influencers – even friends and family – were better than we could have ever hoped for. A hero emerged in the Detangling Conditioner. Everyone wants to talk about how easily they can comb their hair without breakage and the result is voluminous hair with incredible shine."

As a family-owned company with the strong belief that healthy living should be available to everyone, Sky Organics proudly partnered with the Black Women's Health Imperative – a national non-profit organization that fights for the health and wellness equality for Black women and girls. A portion of the proceeds of every Curl Care product will be donated to the organization.

For more information about Sky Organics product assortment and brand values, please visit www.SkyOrganics.com

About Sky Organics:

Sky Organics, one of the fastest growing natural brands, is a family-owned company dedicated to showing you that living a natural lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the help of clean and organic essentials. Products range from $6.95 to $19.95. Products are available nationwide including CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods, among other. Sky Organics products are thoughtfully made using ethically sourced, good-for-you ingredients, and is tested by happy humans—never on animals.

SOURCE Sky Organics

Related Links

http://www.SkyOrganics.com

