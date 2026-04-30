Sky Zone® Announces "Summer of Sky Zone": A Season of Stacked Value, Surprise Promotions, and Active Fun for Everyone

As families seek more meaningful ways to spend the summer together, Sky Zone's new Summer Play Pass offers seasonal savings on fun at a more affordable price while benefiting Best Buddies®

DALLAS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sky Zone®, the global leader in indoor active entertainment with trampoline parks nationwide, announces the launch of the "Summer of Sky Zone." Offering a variety of ways for families to play, the Summer of Sky Zone includes the Summer Play Pass, giving guests daily access to parks for a one-time low price. The initiative is designed to provide families with what they are looking for: reliable, repeatable, and affordable ways to maximize the summer months while school is out. The Summer Play Pass will also benefit Best Buddies, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a more inclusive world for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Sky Zone

The savings season kicks off May 1st with a Buy One, Get One 50% Off promotion on tickets at participating Sky Zone parks all month long. June will bring even more value with special ticket offers, leading into a summer full of surprise contests and unique events designed to keep kids active and engaged.

"We know that many families are feeling the squeeze of rising costs and the complexity of long-distance travel right now," said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Chief Commercial Officer of Sky Zone. "The Summer of Sky Zone is our way of providing a high-value alternative to the traditional summer vacation. We're answering the call for reliable, local fun with a stacked calendar that makes it easy for parents to say 'yes' to play every single day, all while supporting Best Buddies' mission of inclusion."

Purpose-Driven Fun Supporting Best Buddies

Beyond providing an active outlet, Sky Zone is committed to making this summer a season of purpose through its ongoing work with Best Buddies. A portion of every Summer Play Pass sold in the US will be donated to the nonprofit organization, which focuses on ending the social, physical, and economic isolation of the 200 million people worldwide with IDD. This support ensures that "Play Every Day" isn't just a slogan, but a commitment to community belonging.

"Just like Best Buddies' programs, Sky Zone offers a great way to bring people together in a welcoming space," said Anthony K. Shriver, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Best Buddies International. "Through their Summer Play Pass program, families can enjoy a place to connect and play, and at the same time, help create more opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Sky Zone's generous support from this initiative goes directly into our programs, helping individuals with IDD make friends, grow as leaders, and feel included. It's a simple way to have fun and make a real impact."

The Summer Play Pass: Your All-Access Ticket at the Lowest Price Ever

The centerpiece of the Summer of Sky Zone is the 2026 Summer Play Pass, available for purchase starting May 4, 2026. Designed as an easy solution for families, the pass offers daily guest access to parks from the date of purchase through August 31, 2026, for one low price, eliminating the guesswork of seasonal budgeting.

Passholder Perks Include:

Daily Play: Up to 2 hours of jump time every single day, fostering a healthy, fun routine

Up to 2 hours of jump time every single day, fostering a healthy, fun routine Discounted Food & Beverage: A 20% discount at the Fuel Zone to keep the energy high

A 20% discount at the Fuel Zone to keep the energy high Full Park Access: Access to the entire park and latest attractions without extra costs, making it one of the most affordable daily outlets for families

Access to the entire park and latest attractions without extra costs, making it one of the most affordable daily outlets for families Event Access: Entry to special Member-only events throughout the season (participation may vary by location)

In a time where families are looking for ways to maximize their time and their resources, Sky Zone ensures that showing up is enough. This isn't just another item on the summer to-do list — it's where the season happens.

The Summer Play Pass is available at participating locations nationwide and sold online at skyzone.com. To learn more, please visit www.skyzone.com/summer-of-skyzone/.

About Sky Zone

Sky Zone is the industry leader in indoor active entertainment and limitless play. Founded in 2004 as Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the brand has evolved from being the first of its kind into the premier destination for active play, offering a wide variety of attractions for members and guests. The brand creates opportunities for families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings, and after-school activities in clean, safe, and engaging environments. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in both Franchise Times' Zor Awards, Top 400, and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL:

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to over 4,000 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' programs engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 41 countries, positively impacting the lives of more than 1.5 million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org or connect with us via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

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SOURCE Sky Zone