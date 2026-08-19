SKY ZONE GOES "ALL IN THIS FALL" WITH BUY 2, GET 2 FREE BUNDLE OFFER, EXCLUSIVE MEMBER PERKS, AND MONTH-LONG HALLOWEEN CELEBRATIONS

The Premier Indoor Trampoline Park & Active Entertainment Destination Offers High-Energy Fall Activities, Ticket Bundles, and Extra "Birthday Like a Boss" Perks as Families Transition Back to Routine

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone®, the global leader in indoor active entertainment with trampoline parks nationwide, today announces the official launch of its seasonal campaign, "ALL IN This Fall." Beginning August 19, Sky Zone becomes the go-to destination for families seeking action-packed quality time even as school, youth sports, and busy schedules return.

Sky Zone

At the heart of the campaign is Sky Zone's Buy 2, Get 2 FREE ticket bundle paired with 20% off food and beverages at the Fuel Zone during every redeemed visit. Designed to give busy families ultimate convenience and savings, the four pack of tickets features the following details:

Offer Availability : Available for purchase from Aug. 19 – Sept. 30.

: Available for purchase from Aug. 19 – Sept. 30. Flexible Usage : The four tickets can be redeemed for a family or friends all at once or some tickets may be saved for future visits.

: The four tickets can be redeemed for a family or friends all at once or some tickets may be saved for future visits. Use Now or Later : Jumpers can take advantage of their bundle up to 45 days from purchase.

: Jumpers can take advantage of their bundle up to 45 days from purchase. Food & Beverage Discount: Guests redeeming a ticket from the package also enjoy 20% off snacks, drinks, and treats at participating locations.

"As family calendars fill up and fall routines take over, parents are still looking for accessible, high-value ways to stay connected," said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Chief Commercial Officer of Sky Zone. "'ALL IN This Fall' is our way of delivering an effortless solution by turning our parks into the ultimate hub for play. By pairing unmatched value and month-long Halloween excitement, we are making it easier for families to create new traditions while spending meaningful time together all season long, rain or shine."

ALL IN ON HALLOWEEN

In October, Sky Zone parks will transition into a full celebration with "ALL IN ON HALLOWEEN," bringing month-long themed music, games, costume contests, and GLOW nights.

Sky Zone's October lineup includes:

Friday & Saturday Night Celebrations : Throughout the first three weeks of October, participating parks will feature themed Halloween activities and GLOW experiences every Friday and Saturday evening.

: Throughout the first three weeks of October, participating parks will feature themed Halloween activities and GLOW experiences every Friday and Saturday evening. Member Halloween GLOW Party (Oct. 28) : An exclusive after-hours themed GLOW bash held specifically for Sky Zone Members.

: An exclusive after-hours themed GLOW bash held specifically for Sky Zone Members. "Glow Every Night" Finale Week (Oct. 23 – Oct. 30): To cap off the season, participating Sky Zone locations will feature GLOW every single night with lights, music, and high-energy fun during the final week of October, concluding with extended hours and nonstop games on Friday, October 30.

BIRTHDAYS FIT FOR A BOSS

To celebrate National Boss Day on October 16, Sky Zone is offering all you can eat pizza for any Mega party package booked on that day, elevating its signature "Birthday Like a Boss" experience. Designed to make the guest of honor the main character, Sky Zone Boss party packages deliver VIP treatment with park-wide speaker shout-outs, custom setups, and "Boss-ified" swag like exclusive Boss Glasses, stickers, and favors for the whole crew.

To learn more about Sky Zone's "ALL IN this Fall" offerings, view local park hours, or book an upcoming event, visit www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone

Sky Zone is the industry leader in indoor active entertainment and limitless play. Founded in 2004, the trampoline park brand has evolved into the premier destination for active play, offering a wide variety of attractions for members and guests. Sky Zone creates opportunities for families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings, and after-school activities in clean, safe, and engaging environments. For more information, visit skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

SOURCE Sky Zone