SkyBell Technologies: A Decade of Pioneering Security Innovation and its Bold Vision for the Future

IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyBell Technologies, Inc., co-founded by Joseph Scalisi and Desiree Mejia via a successful Indiegogo campaign, has spent the past decade transforming the landscape of smart home security. With over 2 million professionally installed devices and more than 150 patents to its name, SkyBell is proudly celebrating its 10-year anniversary. As it embarks on its next decade, the company is thrilled to introduce the Safety, Security, and Trust (SST) Platform, plus a strategic partnership with RapidSOS.

SkyBell quickly became a global frontrunner in smart home security solutions. Today, SkyBell marks a significant milestone, reflecting on its journey from an ambitious startup to a powerhouse with millions of devices professionally installed in homes and businesses.

At the heart of SkyBell's future is the SST Platform. Conceptualized and developed by SkyBell's newly appointed President, Giovanni Tomaselli, the SST Platform is set to revolutionize how users perceive and interact with home safety and security. This customer-centric program underlines SkyBell's commitment to a connected and protected home, fortifying its reputation as a pioneer and leader in the industry.

"We've always focused on providing innovative technology that empowers individuals to take control of their home security," said Giovanni Tomaselli. "The SST Platform is a testament to this mission, and I'm excited to steer SkyBell into this next phase."

SkyBell is also excited to announce a significant partnership with RapidSOS, the intelligent safety platform that securely links life-saving data from over 500 million connected devices, apps, and sensors directly to 911 and first responders. This collaboration will enhance SkyBell's portfolio, seamlessly integrating advanced emergency response solutions into its security offerings.

Marty Hebert, Head of Security Sales at RapidSOS said, "We're excited about SkyBell's innovative approach to providing new security solutions to homeowners. RapidSOS has a proven history of connecting life-saving data from technology companies and their users to 911 and first responders to inform and improve response. We look forward to supporting SkyBell in providing their users additional security and peace of mind."

"With the launch of the SST Platform, and the strategic partnership with RapidSOS, SkyBell Technologies is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation in the smart home security industry," added Tomaselli.

About SkyBell Technologies

SkyBell Technologies stands at the forefront of home security innovation, having pioneered the smart video doorbell. Our solutions are trusted by some of the world's leading home security companies. Boasting over 150 issued patents, SkyBell's cutting-edge intellectual property is set to drive the next generation of home security, automation, and Internet of Things (IoT), extending far beyond the front door. With more than two million professionally installed video doorbells, we are not just excited about our past accomplishments but also about the future possibilities for SkyBell and our partners.

Visit www.skybell.com for more information.

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first intelligent safety platform that securely links life-saving data from over 500 million connected devices, apps and sensors directly to safety agents, 911 and first responders. To learn more about our technology that's creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com.

