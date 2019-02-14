SkyBridge Capital Announces Promotion of Troy Gayeski to Co-Chief Investment Officer

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyBridge Capital ("SkyBridge"), a leading alternative investments firm, today announced the promotion of Troy A. Gayeski, CFA to Co-Chief Investment Officer ("Co-CIO") alongside Ray Nolte.

In his new role, Troy will join Ray overseeing the firm's investment activities. As Senior Portfolio Manager, Mr. Gayeski continues to manage the firm's discretionary fund of hedge fund portfolios, including SkyBridge's flagship 1940 Act registered fund known as Series G as well as its offshore privately placed funds of hedge funds and institutional separate accounts. Mr. Gayeski's responsibilities include portfolio management, manager sourcing, research and due diligence across a wide variety of alternative investment strategies.

"We are thrilled to announce Troy's promotion to Co-CIO," said Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner at SkyBridge. "Troy has worked with me for the past 14 years and is an invaluable member of SkyBridge's investment team, and with this well-deserved appointment he will continue to help both the firm and its investors prosper," said Ray Nolte.

Troy is a regular speaker and commentator, appearing as a frequent guest on various broadcast networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business Network, and CNBC. He holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from MIT and is a CFA charterholder.

About SkyBridge Capital

SkyBridge is global alternative investment manager that provides a range of investment solutions to individuals and institutions. Addressing every type of market participant, SkyBridge's investment offerings include commingled funds of hedge funds products, customized separate account portfolios, hedge fund advisory services, a long-only mutual fund and an Opportunity Zone focused non-traded REIT. The firm is headquartered in New York and has offices in Palm Beach Gardens, London and Seoul.

