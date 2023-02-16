SkyBridge Tactical Switches to Unanet GovCon ERP From Legacy System to Reduce Friction and Enable Growth

DULLES, Va., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCon), today announced that SkyBridge Tactical switched to Unanet GovCon ERP to streamline processes and scale rapidly.

Based in Tampa, SkyBridge Tactical is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) founded in 2008 that leverages its founders' expertise in the special armed forces to provide global security, operational and training services to its clients that work in the Department of Defense. As the company begins to execute new contract wins and significantly grow its base of 110 employees, its expanded operations are demanding a more user-friendly, modern ERP platform than its existing legacy provider.

When Katherine Fredlund, director of finance at SkyBridge, joined the company, she discovered that the company was paying for a legacy system that teams were not using because it was neither intuitive nor user-friendly, and training was a significant extra cost. She also discovered that it would cost more to fix the legacy system than it would be to implement Unanet.

Fredlund was familiar with Unanet's streamlined and cost-effective solution after successfully implementing it at her previous firm. "I would call Unanet's support team late at night. They always picked up the phone. Nobody ever left me hanging, and it didn't cost me extra money every time," said Fredlund. "That was the most impactful to me. Unanet unwaveringly kept their commitment to support us."

With Unanet GovCon ERP, SkyBridge can access timesheets and expense reports via desktop, mobile or offline in real time without having a two-week accuracy lag, which was one of the most difficult functions in the legacy software and hindered the company's ability to be nimble as it expands.

"Our team has been so averse to the previous legacy provider software that they just don't use it," said Fredlund. "I'm excited to see how Unanet makes our work easier, and I truly believe that Unanet will be able to support our growth plan for several years."

Today, more than 2,000 fast-growing GovCons have selected Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet for GovCon, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About SkyBridge Tactical

SkyBridge Tactical is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Tampa, FL, founded in 2008 to support our customers' global security, operational and training needs, focusing on mission success by leveraging SOF operator expertise. SkyBridge Tactical has evolved into a full spectrum service provider dedicated to supporting our customers across the globe with program/project leadership and subject matter expertise in all components of acquisition, logistics, operations, intelligence, security, engineering, rapid prototyping, maintenance, and training (including all supporting corporate functions).

SOURCE Unanet