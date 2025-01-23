Skycharger Surpasses 500,000 Charging Sessions on its DC Fast Charging Network

Driving EV Adoption with Reliable, High-Performance Charging Infrastructure

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skycharger, a Skyview Ventures company, is proud to announce that its West Coast Highway Corridor Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) network has achieved a remarkable milestone of 500,000 charging sessions. This achievement underscores the rapid acceleration of electric vehicle (EV) adoption, and highlights Skycharger's vital role in advancing sustainable transportation across the West Coast.

Skycharger Station, Mt. Shasta | Photo Credit: Jon Logbeck

"Reaching the 500,000-session milestone is a testament to the rapid growth of the EV movement and the essential infrastructure that drives it," said Johannes Copeland, COO at Skycharger. "This achievement highlights the increasing demand for charging stations and the value of strategic locations."

A Positive Impact on Sustainability and Communities

Since 2021, Skycharger's network has delivered substantial environmental benefits, enabling over 41 million miles of EV travel and helping drivers avoid 12,650 metric tons of CO2 emissions. The network's high reliability and accessibility have bolstered public confidence in EV infrastructure, driving adoption across California and beyond.

Additionally, Skycharger actively engages with local communities, supporting workforce development initiatives and collaborating with nonprofits to enhance the economic and social benefits of EV charging infrastructure.

Rapid Growth and Strategic Expansion

The West Coast Highway Corridor DCFC network, initially developed under the ChargePoint brand and acquired and upgraded by Skycharger in 2021, has experienced exponential growth in utilization. The increase from 200,000 charging sessions in April 2023 to 500,000 today underscores the rapid rise in EV adoption and highlights the effectiveness of Skycharger's upgrades, which included faster charging speeds and improved station reliability.

In 2024, Skycharger expanded its network to serve more communities, adding new stations, and debuting its first Skycharger-branded stations.

Looking ahead, Skycharger plans to expand its West Coast Highway Corridor DCFC network even further, with a goal of doubling its charging capacity in California by the end of 2025. Skycharger has also been selected to receive the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding to support the expansion of its California sites. In addition, the company is extending its footprint into neighboring states. All future stations will carry the Skycharger brand. As part of its vision, the company is actively pursuing new partnerships and exploring advanced technologies to continue delivering best-in-class charging solutions.

"Skycharger understands that the key to a successful network lies in maintaining operational stations at strategic locations along major highways," added Copeland. "We want to be the lifeline for EV drivers traveling long distances."

About Skycharger:

Skycharger, a wholly owned subsidiary of Skyview Ventures, owns and operates a growing network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Established in 2013, the company owns and operates charging stations for light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and has stations operating in seven states. The network includes the West Coast Highway Corridor (WCHC) DC Fast Charging Network located at highway exits throughout California. The WCHC is the fourth largest DC fast charging network in California. The company recently opened operation of its first fleet charging hub for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and is running over 100 trucks out of that hub.

For more information, visit www.skycharger.com.

About Skyview Ventures:

Skyview Ventures has three operating businesses: Skyview Finance Company, one of the largest merchants of Environmental Attributes; David Hill Development, which develops, owns, and operates solar and battery storage facilities; and Skycharger, which develops, owns, and operates electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The company owns 70 MW of solar assets across 15 states and over 600 EV charging stations, including the West Coast Highway DC Fast Charging network. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, with additional offices in Greenwich, CT and Sacramento, CA, Skyview Ventures is a national leader in clean energy.

To learn more, visit www.skyviewventures.com.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Pony

PONY Communications

[email protected]

250.858.0656

SOURCE Skycharger