SKYDECK CHICAGO ANNOUNCES 2025 VALENTINE'S DAY CONTEST, LOVE ON THE LEDGE

The iconic Chicago attraction invites couples to win a wedding ceremony or vow renewal on The Ledge glass observation deck at Willis Tower

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydeck Chicago, the breathtaking observation deck on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower, is thrilled to announce the return of its popular Valentine's Day social media contest, Love on The Ledge. This annual, heartwarming event gives fearless couples the chance to tie the knot or renew their vows in a private, romantic ceremony on The Ledge, suspended 1,353 feet above the city with sweeping views of the Chicago skyline.

Love on The Ledge

Featuring five glass floor balconies extending over four feet from the tower, The Ledge is composed of three layers of half-inch thick glass, creating a seamless, awe-inspiring view of the city below. As part of the Love on the Ledge contest, outgoing couples are invited to share their love story and explain why they want to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Entries can be submitted via Skydeck's Facebook and Instagram pages through an official sweepstakes form, open from November 6 to December 13, 2024. Four couples will be selected to win a private vow renewal or wedding ceremony on The Ledge at Skydeck February 9, 2025.

"Each year, Love on The Ledge continues to evolve, and what makes it truly special is seeing how each couple brings their own unique story to this iconic backdrop," said Randy Stancik, General Manager of Skydeck Chicago. "This isn't just about celebrating love in a dramatic setting, but about offering couples a moment to reflect on their journey together, surrounded by the beauty of the city that inspires so many of us. We're honored to create a space where those memories can be made and cherished for years to come."

Each couple will enjoy a private, officiated 15-minute vow renewal or wedding ceremony with the stunning Chicago skyline as the backdrop, complemented by romantic florals and décor. The couples will be permitted to invite family and friends to share their special moment. Additionally, the four winning couples will be treated to an overnight stay the night before their ceremonies at Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop, located directly across the street from Willis Tower, a professional photographer to capture special moments during and after the ceremony, and deluxe offerings onsite, including breakfast and a champagne toast following the ceremony.

Skydeck Chicago boasts breathtaking views spanning up to 50 miles and four states and has seen over 1,300 proposals, weddings, vow renewals and thousands of romantic dates. In addition to the unique ceremony, couples will have the opportunity to explore the attraction's lower-level museum, a one-of-a-kind, Chicago-themed experience established in 2021. This immersive museum promises quirky photo opportunities and an interactive journey celebrating Chicago's distinct personality, rich history, culture, cuisine and architecture. For more information, please visit Skydeck's Facebook, Instagram or website.

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Skydeck Chicago