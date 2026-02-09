SKYDECK CHICAGO CELEBRATED 10th ANNUAL LOVE ON THE LEDGE WITH WEDDING AND VOW RENEWALS

Four couples said, "I do" and "I still do" 1,353 feet above Chicago

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydeck Chicago marked a milestone moment on Sunday as four couples celebrated love during the attraction's 10th annual Love on the Ledge, held ahead of Valentine's Day. One couple exchanged wedding vows while three others renewed their commitments on The Ledge, the iconic glass-floor balcony suspended 1,353 feet above the city.

Love on The Ledge 2026 couples

Selected in January through the annual contest, the four winning couples took part in intimate ceremonies framed by panoramic skyline views, elegant florals and décor, surrounded by their loved ones. Each celebration included a professional photoshoot, champagne toast, breakfast and a romantic overnight stay at Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop.

The four couples included:

Austyn & Chris Conroy – Married nearly a decade ago, Austyn and Chris began their journey in Baton Rouge before relocating to Chicago in 2024, marking a new chapter following a profound personal loss. As they approach their 10-year wedding anniversary, renewing their vows during the 10th annual Love on The Ledge felt especially fitting, celebrating resilience and the life they've built in Chicago.

Mario & Nadia Contreras – Mario and Nadia's love story began in Chicago, where they met, married in a small courthouse ceremony and built a life together. Previously selected for a Skydeck wedding while expecting their son, Gabriel, they were unable to move forward at the time. This year, with Gabriel by their side, they returned to renew their vows on The Ledge, creating a meaningful, full-circle moment for their growing family.

Angela & Erin Bautista – High school sweethearts since 2003, Angela and Erin have navigated life's ups and downs side by side, raising their son together from a young age. As they enter a new decade together, the couple renewed their vows on The Ledge, celebrating their enduring connection high above the Chicago skyline.

Zaira Torrejon Torres & Raúl José de la Puente Esparragoza – Zaira and Raúl found love unexpectedly, forming a partnership built on patience, laughter and choosing each other every day. On Sunday, the couple exchanged wedding vows on The Ledge, celebrating a leap of faith as they began their married life.

"Ten years ago, we never imagined the stories that couples would bring to Love on The Ledge," said Randy Stancik, General Manager of Skydeck Chicago. "From weddings to vow renewals, it's become a meaningful way for couples to celebrate their love at every stage. This year's ceremonies were a powerful reminder that Skydeck is a place where romance lives year-round and lasting memories are made."

Skydeck Chicago boasts breathtaking views spanning up to 50 miles and four states and has seen over 1,600 proposals, weddings and vow renewals. Beyond the ceremonies, couples explored the attraction's lower-level museum, an immersive Chicago-themed experience celebrating the city's history, culture, cuisine and architecture. For more information, visit Skydeck's Facebook, Instagram or website.

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Skydeck Chicago