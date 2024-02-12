SKYDECK CHICAGO CELEBRATED 50 YEARS OF LOVE STORIES THROUGH ANNUAL VALENTINE'S DAY CONTEST, LOVE ON THE LEDGE

News provided by

Skydeck Chicago

12 Feb, 2024

The Iconic Attraction at Willis Tower Hosted Weddings, Vow Renewals Set Against the Chicago Skyline

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydeck Chicago, the stunning observation deck on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower, held its annual Valentine's Day contest, "Love on the Ledge" over the weekend. On Sunday, February 11, 2024, two extraordinary couples tied the knot, and two lucky couples renewed their vows in ceremonies on The Ledge, the glass floor balcony situated 1,353 feet above Chicago. As Chicago's beloved attraction celebrates its 50th anniversary, this uplifting event commemorates five decades of love stories set against the backdrop of the breathtaking Chicago skyline.

Pictured from left to right: Stacy and Joseph Subida, Cody Walker and Jesse Mashburn, Rebecca Reynoso and Alen Kabiljagic, Marie and Alek Slobidsky
Skydeck selected four couples in January. The private, officiated 15-minute ceremonies on The Ledge were complemented by skyline views, vibrant florals and décor. The winning couples each enjoyed a romantic stay at Swissôtel Chicago the night before the ceremonies, in addition to a professional photoshoot and deluxe offerings onsite, including breakfast and a champagne toast. The couples' love stories are included below:

Vow Renewals:

  • Marie & Alek Slobidsky: To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, Marie and Alek renewed their vows surrounded by loved ones on The Ledge, coinciding with Skydeck's own 50th anniversary this year.
  • Stacy & Joseph (J.C.) Subida: Stacy and Joseph's romance started in high school, setting the stage for a love that's flourished for 21 years. To celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, their vow renewal was an unforgettable celebration of their expanding family and future together.

Weddings:

  • Cody Walker & Jesse Mashburn: Discovering Jesse's dream concert in Chicago, Cody orchestrated a surprise trip, leading to a memorable adventure and a love for the city. Now they eagerly anticipate creating more fond memories in their love story, including the latest – their wedding on The Ledge.
  • Rebecca Reynoso & Alen Kabiljagic: Alen and Rebecca's love story began in 2016. Despite challenges, such as Rebecca's battle with breast cancer in December 2020, their love conquered all. Looking forward to their future together, they embody the true meaning of "in sickness and in health".

"Love on The Ledge captures the essence of romance that Skydeck Chicago has fostered over its 50-year history," remarked Randy Stancik, General Manager of Skydeck Chicago. "With each date, proposal, wedding, and vow renewal, Skydeck has witnessed countless unforgettable moments, all against the breathtaking backdrop of the Chicago skyline. As we mark our 50th anniversary, we look forward to creating many more magical moments in the decades to come."

Over the past 50 years, Skydeck Chicago has seen countless proposals, weddings, vow renewals, and dates. Skydeck and The Ledge at Willis Tower boast breathtaking views spanning up to 50 miles and four states. Following an extensive transformation in 2021, Skydeck offers a one-stop, Chicago-themed experience showcasing the city's rich history, culture, cuisine, and architecture. For more information, visit Skydeck's Facebook, Instagram or website.

