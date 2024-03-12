SKYDEX Builds Momentum: A Testament to Vision, Focus and Effective Execution

SKYDEX Technologies, Inc.

12 Mar, 2024

SKYDEX Attains Remarkable 70% Top-Line Growth Over the Last Two Years Showcasing Industry Leadership via Disciplined Execution and Best-in-Class Solutions

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYDEX, a global leader in advanced impact mitigation and energy absorption solutions, proudly announces its differential corporate growth, marking a significant milestone in its journey of innovation and success. With a strategic focus on top-line growth, expanded manufacturing capabilities, cost optimization, international expansion, and forging impactful partnerships, SKYDEX has achieved remarkable progress, positioning itself for an even brighter future.

"SKYDEX is on a trajectory of sustainable growth and success that is fueled by a committed team and revolutionary technology," said Alvaro Vaselli, SKYDEX President and CEO. "We are laser focused on our mission of protecting people and things that matter as we continue to accelerate growth, innovation, and value creation for all stakeholders."

Key Highlights of SKYDEX's Corporate Growth:

  1. Top-Line Growth: SKYDEX has witnessed over 70% top-line growth over the last two years, reflecting the efficacy of its business strategies, market agility, and unwavering commitment to innovation and producing the best products to protect human life.

  2. Increased Manufacturing Output: Leveraging cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities and process optimization, SKYDEX has increased in-house manufacturing from 20% to over 65% over the last 5 years, ensuring enhanced efficiency and scalability to meet growing market demands.

  3. Cost Reduction for Improved Pricing: Through rigorous cost management initiatives and operational efficiencies, SKYDEX has successfully reduced costs, enabling it to offer better pricing to customers without compromising on quality or service.

  4. International Growth and Diversification: With a strategic vision to expand globally, SKYDEX has diversified its customer base, transitioning from a predominantly domestic focus to a more balanced international presence. From serving a base of 90% domestic customers, SKYDEX has successfully shifted to 70-30, with a clear trajectory towards achieving a 50-50 domestic-international split in the near future.

  5. Expanding Partnerships: In addition to a reliable base of loyal customers, SKYDEX has recently established new strategic partnerships with industry leaders and innovators, fostering synergies and driving mutual growth. These partnerships have not only expanded SKYDEX's market reach but also enriched its product offerings.

Looking Ahead:

With a robust pipeline of multi-year revenue generating opportunities, SKYDEX is poised for continued success and expansion. With a proven track record of innovation, SKYDEX is primed to capitalize on large emerging opportunities, innovate for expanding market requirements, and continue trailblazing in protective technologies.

