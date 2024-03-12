SKYDEX Builds Momentum: A Testament to Vision, Focus and Effective Execution

SKYDEX Attains Remarkable 70% Top-Line Growth Over the Last Two Years Showcasing Industry Leadership via Disciplined Execution and Best-in-Class Solutions

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYDEX, a global leader in advanced impact mitigation and energy absorption solutions, proudly announces its differential corporate growth, marking a significant milestone in its journey of innovation and success. With a strategic focus on top-line growth, expanded manufacturing capabilities, cost optimization, international expansion, and forging impactful partnerships, SKYDEX has achieved remarkable progress, positioning itself for an even brighter future.