Skydream to Make Its Silicon Valley Debut, Showcasing Next Generation RV Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydream, a next-generation intelligent RV brand, will make its official U.S. debut at a special launch event on Monday, March 23, 2026, in San Jose, California. The event will offer an exclusive first look at the Skydream Intelligent travel trailer, along with the company's pioneering technologies.

"RV culture represents one of the most powerful expressions of freedom worldwide, and Skydream is excited to enhance that freedom with our next-generation Intelligent RV," said Felix Yang, founder and CEO of Skydream. "Skydream was designed for travelers who don't want to choose between adventure and modern living."

Skydream's U.S. debut caps a momentous year of global engagement. Since its international premiere at the world's largest RV trade fair, Caravan Salon Düsseldorf, in August 2025, Skydream has built momentum quickly, establishing dealer partnerships, and earning the Platinum Award at the 2025 MUSE Design Awards.

At the Silicon Valley event, Skydream will introduce its range of pioneering technologies, including its self-developed native integrated intelligent platform. Skydream's platform is built around three core capabilities. Intelligent Living features a cabin that adapts through scenario-based modes, with whole-cabin voice control and a modular interior system. Intelligent Mobility reduces towing stress through one-touch leveling, active stability control and automated parking assistance. Intelligent Energy enables 14 days of fully off-grid living thanks to a high-capacity lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery system and up to 2,200 watts of integrated solar power.

At the March 23 event, guests will experience the RV trailer firsthand, hear from company leadership about Skydream's North American strategy, and explore dealer partnership opportunities. The company is targeting its first U.S. deliveries for December 2026.

SOURCE Skydream