SkyFi and ICEYE US Launch "ICEYE US Direct" Platform to Streamline Access to Advanced SAR Satellite Imagery

SkyFi-Powered Platform Delivers Rapid, Custom ICEYE US Radar Intelligence in Minutes

AUSTIN, Texas and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyFi , the leading Earth Intelligence Platform and , America's leader in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) data, today announced the launch of ICEYE US Direct , a new, white-labeled platform.

The platform, built and operated by SkyFi, provides ICEYE US customers with direct, on-demand global access to ICEYE's cutting-edge Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite constellation, simplifying the entire process of tasking, acquisition, and analysis.

ICEYE US Direct is designed to support a wide range of applications, from national security and maritime domain awareness to disaster response and infrastructure monitoring.

SkyFi has engineered the ICEYE US Direct platform to remove the traditional barriers to access SAR imagery, offering an intuitive user experience that empowers both commercial and government users to leverage satellite imagery and data analytics for critical decision-making. SAR technology provides unparalleled monitoring capabilities, penetrating clouds, smoke, and darkness to deliver high-resolution imagery day or night, in any weather condition.

"ICEYE US provides SAR technology capable of delivering data through all weather conditions. With the launch of ICEYE US Direct on SkyFi, we're making this data more readily available to users who depend on it. The collaboration combines ICEYE's satellite capabilities with SkyFi's user-friendly interface to offer accessible, on-demand geospatial intelligence," said Luke Fischer, CEO of SkyFi.

The platform enables users to define their area of interest, specify imaging parameters, and task an ICEYE satellite with just a few clicks. This streamlined workflow drastically reduces the time and complexity previously associated with acquiring SAR data, allowing organizations to accelerate their analytical and operational timelines.

"With ICEYE US Direct, powered by SkyFi, we're putting satellite tasking directly into the hands of customers and providing them with timely, actionable and customized insights," said Eric Jensen, ICEYE US CEO. "This new platform is transforming complex SAR data gathering into an intuitive, on-demand experience that is faster, more flexible and mission-ready. With this partnership, our customers will have access to an enhanced capability to help them make critical decisions related to national security, defense, disaster response and more."

"Whether detecting illegal fishing fleets at night, assessing flood impacts during severe weather, or monitoring infrastructure or military assets, customers across numerous sectors can now obtain the information they need when it counts. This helps sectors including disaster response, energy and infrastructure, supply chain operations, and national security," Fischer concluded.

ICEYE satellites utilize a unique advanced phased-array radar system that enables responsive tasking and supports flexible collection modes, from 50cm - 15m resolution spotlight to over 10,000 square kilometer large area scan imaging.

Key Features of ICEYE US Direct Include:

On-Demand Tasking: Users can directly task ICEYE's SAR satellite constellation for new imagery collection over any location worldwide. All-Weather, Day/Night Imaging: Access reliable data regardless of environmental conditions, ensuring persistent monitoring capabilities. Intuitive Interface: A user-friendly design simplifies the entire workflow, from ordering to data delivery. Secure and Scalable: Built to serve the stringent security and performance requirements of government and enterprise customers.

The launch of ICEYE US Direct marks a significant milestone in the partnership between SkyFi and ICEYE US, reinforcing their shared vision of making sophisticated Earth observation data more accessible and actionable for a global user base.

About SkyFi

SkyFi is a self-service Earth Intelligence Platform that allows users to run built-in geospatial analytics, task satellites, and access archived imagery. The dual-use platform supports both civilian and defense use cases, with flexible ordering options, transparent pricing, and API access for large-scale workflows.

Customers can use SkyFi's web platform, mobile app, or developer APIs to manage Earth observation projects without needing contracts or in-house GIS teams.



About ICEYE US

ICEYE US equips U.S. government agencies, defense contractors, and commercial enterprises with access to timely, reliable, and actionable persistent monitoring. Leveraging the world's largest constellation of advanced synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites, we deliver critical insights—anywhere on Earth, regardless of weather or light conditions.

Driven by innovation and a commitment to national security, ICEYE US is a trusted partner in addressing complex challenges, from disaster response and defense operations to environmental change and scientific discovery. Our state-of-the-art solutions enable decision-makers to act with confidence in safeguarding lives, infrastructure, and assets.

Based in the heart of Southern California's defense-tech innovation hub, ICEYE US is a mission-focused, technology-driven organization, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in Earth observation.



