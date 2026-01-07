SkyFi Integrates Vantor to Deliver On-Demand High-Resolution Geospatial Imagery and Advanced Analytics

Partnership between Vantor–formerly known as Maxar Intelligence–and SkyFi enables rapid access to critical earth intelligence for public and private sector organizations

AUSTIN, Texas and WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyFi, the leading Earth Intelligence Platform, today announced the integration of Vantor (formerly known as Maxar Intelligence), the leading provider of unified spatial intelligence from space to ground. This integration makes Vantor™ world-class satellite tasking, imagery, and spatial content products available in the SkyFi platform . SkyFi integrates directly with the Vantor Hub, providing its users with on-demand access to the most accurate, high-resolution Earth observation products and analytics.

"We're excited to partner with SkyFi to expand access to our spatial content products by welcoming them into our Partner Ecosystem," said Will Cocos, Vantor's Chief Transformation Officer. "SkyFi has a fast-growing user base and an easy-to-use platform, making them an ideal partner to help us bring the most advanced space-based intelligence to more customers."

The distribution partnership marks a significant step forward in expanding access to high-resolution satellite imagery for customers across a wide range of industries. SkyFi users can now seamlessly task and acquire data from Vantor's extensive suite of spatial content products, including high-resolution satellite imagery tasking, 20-plus years of archival imagery available with a 1 km² minimum order, detailed 3D terrain data, and global-scale 2D imagery basemaps. The integration empowers businesses, researchers, government agencies, and organizations of all sizes to leverage top-tier spatial content directly through SkyFi's intuitive platform.

"Integrating Vantor into the SkyFi platform represents a major step forward in our mission to make Earth observation data simple, accessible, and cost-effective for both businesses and individuals," said Luke Fischer, CEO of SkyFi. "By expanding access to Vantor's industry-leading satellite constellation through SkyFi's user-friendly platform, we are breaking down the barriers that have traditionally limited the use of high-quality geospatial data. This partnership enables a new generation of users across industries to get the answers they need in order to solve some of the world's most pressing challenges."

Benefits of the SkyFi - Vantor integration include:

A Full Spectrum of Earth Intelligence Products: SkyFi users gain access to many of Vantor spatial content products , enabling diverse applications, from environmental monitoring and urban planning to disaster response and infrastructure management. The offering also includes new advanced tasking modes set for release in the near future. Streamlined Acquisition and Analysis: By integrating Vantor content, SkyFi provides a streamlined process to acquire and analyze Vantor satellite imagery. Individual users and enterprise organizations can leverage SkyFi's proprietary image processing capabilities on 2D imagery to get the answers they need fast. Enhanced Enterprise Access: With a SkyFi Pro account users can leverage a suite of powerful tools to make geospatial data more accessible and actionable for enterprise organizations. With SkyFi Pro, enterprise users can:

Access robust APIs to seamlessly integrate geospatial data into workflows Deliver data to organization cloud storage systems View newly acquired data directly in the SkyFi app Access tools for enterprises to manage access and user budgets Deploy for missions across government and commercial use cases



Earth Intelligence for All Sectors

The collaboration accommodates a wide range of existing use cases across industry verticals in support of missions ranging from defense and disaster response to urban planning, resource management, asset and supply chain monitoring. The partnership also accelerates innovation across numerous sectors by providing critical data to a broader audience who have traditionally lacked access to geospatial data. From startups developing climate solutions to enterprises optimizing their global operations and supply chains, the availability of Vantor's trusted content through the SkyFi platform unlocks new insights and drives data-informed decision-making.

Individual SkyFi users and enterprise account registrants can access data through integration at skyfi.com/en/products/vantor .

About SkyFi

SkyFi is a self-service Earth Intelligence Platform that allows users to run built-in geospatial analytics, task satellites, and access archived imagery. The dual-use platform supports both civilian and defense use cases, with flexible ordering options, transparent pricing, and API access for large-scale workflows.

Customers can use SkyFi's web platform, mobile app, or developer APIs to manage Earth observation projects without needing contracts or in-house GIS teams. Learn more at www.skyfi.com

About Vantor

Vantor is forging the new frontier of spatial intelligence to unlock a more autonomous, interoperable world. We give decision makers and operators the power to build a unified intelligence picture, delivering the clarity they need to navigate what's happening now and shape what's coming next. We fuse data from the world's most capable imaging satellites with real-time sensor feeds from space, air, and ground to create an AI-ready digital replica of Earth. Our spatial intelligence platform automates every part of the cycle—from tasking to collection to production—to update and analyze this foundation at the pace of change. Our products drive deeper mission-critical insights and connect the next generation of autonomous systems across the defense, intelligence, and commercial landscape. To learn more, visit www.vantor.com

