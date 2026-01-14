SkyFi Secures $12.7 Million Series A Funding to Advance Access to Satellite Imagery and Analytics

New Funding Expands Access to Geospatial Imagery, Fueling Business Cases Across Diverse Sectors like Defense, Finance, and Agriculture with Actionable Data Analytics

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyFi, an AI-first Earth intelligence platform, today announced that it has raised a $12.7 million in an oversubscribed Series A funding round. The round was co-led by Buoyant Ventures and IronGate Capital Advisors, with new participation from DNV Ventures, TFX Ventures, Beyond Earth Tech, Nova Threshold, and Chris Morisoli, and existing investors RSquared VC and J2 Ventures. This investment will accelerate product development and enhance SkyFi's technology, including its platform's user interface and analytical tools. Additionally, the company plans to forge new partnerships with satellite operators to expand its on-demand data offerings and AI-enabled analytic capabilities for leading commercial and government customers worldwide.

Co-founded by Luke Fischer and Bill Perkins, SkyFi's growing network of more than 50 geospatial imagery partners currently provides optical, synthetic aperture radar (SAR), hyperspectral, and aerial imagery, as well as data analytics, to industries including defense, energy, finance, infrastructure and construction, environmental services, agriculture, insurance, and mining. The company's intuitive, user-friendly web platform and mobile app are transforming how businesses, governments, and individuals acquire and analyze complex satellite imagery, providing actionable insights that enable customers to make informed decisions without the need for specialized expertise.

"This funding is a testament to the strong demand for a more accessible approach to Earth observation data," said Luke Fischer, CEO and cofounder of SkyFi. "Geospatial intelligence is essential not only for military and defense purposes but for commercial uses as well. From asset and supply chain monitoring, to insurance and real estate, to energy utilities, agriculture, and environmental protection, we believe that powerful insights from space should be available to everyone, not just a select few. This capital will allow us to scale our platform and empower more customers globally to leverage satellite data to solve critical challenges across various industries."

According to a report from the World Economic Forum in collaboration with Deloitte, the potential value-added from Earth data was estimated at $266 billion in 2023, a figure that is poised to grow to more than $700 billion in 2030. Cumulatively, the report suggests that Earth observation has the potential to drive $3.8 trillion in economic benefit from 2023-2030 while positively impacting climate and nature.

"SkyFi is transforming how we access and use geospatial data by making satellite insights affordable, intuitive, and widely available," said Laura Katzman, partner at Buoyant Ventures. "Their platform opens the door to critical applications in energy, agriculture, climate monitoring, disaster response, and defense. We're thrilled to back a team that is democratizing access to Earth Observation data and driving solutions to global challenges, especially at a time when federal and public data resources are dwindling."

"The state of the world today requires rapid access to intelligence–not only for governments and their national security but for commercial entities and their operational success. SkyFi provides users with an intuitive, robust platform to derive on-demand insights from geospatial data and analytics," said Hamlet Yousef, managing partner at IronGate Capital Advisors. "From supply chain disruptions to natural disasters, geopolitical tensions to environmental monitoring, the world's toughest challenges necessitate accessible, actionable data in order to be solved. We are proud to back SkyFi, a true dual-use company that is making earth intelligence–and the answers it provides–available to all who need it."

SkyFi experienced significant growth in 2025, launching custom built platforms for leading commercial satellite partners, Vantor–formerly known as Maxar Intelligence, ICEYE US, and Planet to deliver on-demand access to the most advanced high-resolution imagery and analytics.

The company was also selected via a rigorous evaluation process to participate in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) 2026 Challenge Programme as one of 150 companies from 3,600 applications across 24 NATO countries.

SkyFi is a self-service Earth Intelligence Platform that allows users to run built-in geospatial analytics, task satellites, and access archived imagery. The dual-use platform supports both civilian and defense use cases, with flexible ordering options, transparent pricing, and API access for large-scale workflows.

Customers can use SkyFi's web platform, mobile app, or developer APIs to manage Earth observation projects without needing contracts or in-house GIS teams. Learn more at www.skyfi.com

