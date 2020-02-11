SkyGrid Adds Hyper-Local Weather Data for Safer Drone Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyGrid, a Boeing, SparkCognition company, today announced it's integrating multiple data layers, including hyper-local weather data, into its aerial operating system to enable safer drone operations. SkyGrid is committed to providing the most comprehensive airspace intelligence to help commercial drone operators minimize risks and navigate the sky with confidence.

"We welcome ClimaCell as a SkyGrid data partner and are excited to provide highly accurate weather data for safer drone operations," said Amir Husain, CEO and founder of SkyGrid. "Safety and security are our top priorities as millions of autonomous vehicles begin to take flight in the global airspace. That's why we're fueling our system with advanced data sources and using AI-driven predictive analytics to take the guesswork out of planning the safest routes."

In addition to advanced weather data, SkyGrid has fueled its system with global airspace intelligence, such as aircraft traffic, airspace classes, flight restrictions, obstacle data, population density, and more. Data layers supported by SkyGrid include:

Global weather updates : Wind speed, precipitation type and intensity, temperature, visibility, dew point, cloud cover, air quality, pressure, and more.

: Wind speed, precipitation type and intensity, temperature, visibility, dew point, cloud cover, air quality, pressure, and more. Hyper-local weather: Minute-by-minute hyper-local weather data, including precipitation, wind, lightning, and air quality.

Minute-by-minute hyper-local weather data, including precipitation, wind, lightning, and air quality. Weather forecasts: Global weather forecasts, including precipitation, lightning, flooding, fire index, and more.

Global weather forecasts, including precipitation, lightning, flooding, fire index, and more. Live flight data : Global flight information in near real-time, including aircraft positions, planned routes, status information, and more.

: Global flight information in near real-time, including aircraft positions, planned routes, status information, and more. Advanced NOTAMs : Global flight restrictions and navigation warnings, enhanced to show full NOTAM lifecycle and coordinates.

: Global flight restrictions and navigation warnings, enhanced to show full NOTAM lifecycle and coordinates. Live roadway traffic: Near real-time roadway traffic to provide ground awareness during flight.

"We're thrilled to partner with SkyGrid," said Itai Zlotnik, Co-Founder and Chief of Customer Success at ClimaCell. "The work they're doing to lead and inspire the future of aerial transportation is truly amazing, and we're looking forward to powering their weather-based decision making and operational protocols."

In the coming months, SkyGrid will continue to add more advanced data feeds to its system, including drone performance data. Using artificial intelligence, SkyGrid's aerial operating system will generate the safest routes based on a wide variety of factors, including environmental conditions and a vehicle's health.

About SkyGrid

SkyGrid, a Boeing, SparkCognition company, is accelerating the next generation of autonomous aviation with the world's first aerial operating system powered by AI and blockchain technologies. Based in Austin, Texas, SkyGrid is safely integrating unmanned aircraft in the global airspace to enable a wide variety of commercial drone operations, including package delivery, aerial taxis, industrial inspections, and emergency assistance. For more information, visit skygrid.com, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

