SkyGrid and Port San Antonio Partner to Enable Advanced Air Mobility at a Joint-Use Airfield

Collaboration will explore digital infrastructure, airspace integration, and cybersecurity frameworks to enable safe, scalable AAM operations

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyGrid, an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Third-Party Service Provider (TSP) and Port San Antonio, will jointly explore technologies, services, and operational frameworks to safely integrate AAM operations on the Port's 1,900-acre Tech Port campus and beyond.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), SkyGrid and Port San Antonio will collaborate to assess the technical, regulatory, and operational requirements necessary to enable and scale crewed and uncrewed aircraft operations—leveraging Port San Antonio's Tech Port campus and SkyGrid's expertise in digital airspace services, automation, and operational assurance.

Port San Antonio is among the strongest ready-to-scale AAM environments in Texas and nationally. SkyGrid and Port San Antonio will build on the Port's efforts to build a vertiport as well as prior analyses demonstrating the strategic value of the Port's infrastructure, airspace, existing critical mass of technology partners, and the site's operational advantages as an ideal environment for AAM research, development, and operations.

The collaboration also reflects Boeing's long-standing presence at Port San Antonio and across Texas. Boeing has operated in Texas for more than 90 years, with one of its largest aircraft maintenance, modernization, and sustainment operations located at Port San Antonio, which supports critical national security and commercial aviation missions. Wisk Aero has also established the state of Texas as a U.S. launch market for its autonomous AAM operations. As a Boeing company and subsidiary of Wisk Aero, SkyGrid brings infrastructure-grade digital systems and deep aerospace expertise to support the safe integration of autonomous and advanced air mobility aircraft into shared, regulated airspace.

"Advanced air mobility will only scale if it can be tested in environments that reflect real operational complexity," said Jia Xu, CEO of SkyGrid. "Kelly Field's joint-use setting, combined with Port San Antonio's infrastructure and vision, makes it an ideal proving ground to evaluate how digital airspace services and cyber-resilient systems can support the next generation of aviation."

While much of the news in the AAM world focuses on aircraft, SkyGrid and Port San Antonio are developing the foundational system that will enable safe, well-integrated operations in the future. Under the MOU, the SkyGrid and Port San Antonio teams will explore several areas for collaboration, including:

Advanced Air Mobility Concepts of Operations (CONOPs) for joint-use airfields

New digital flight rules

Airspace design, AAM routing, and air traffic management integration

Low-altitude traffic surveillance, micro-weather, and digital situational awareness

Advanced Air Mobility service provisions

Airport and vertiport operational concepts

Communication, navigation, and surveillance (CNS) systems and cyber-resilient infrastructure

Ground system certification and operational approvals

The collaboration will also explore potential alignment with state and federal initiatives, including future proposals for the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies (CAAT) task orders, and other activities supporting national aviation modernization priorities.

"SkyGrid is an invaluable partner as we begin proving advanced air mobility," said Jim Perschbach, President and CEO of Port San Antonio. "Their focus on digital airspace infrastructure and operational assurance aligns directly with the realities of a joint-use airfield. This partnership is a major validation of what we've long believed—that Port San Antonio is uniquely positioned to help shape the future of aviation."

About SkyGrid

SkyGrid exists to open the sky for autonomous flight. Based in Austin, Texas, SkyGrid builds high-assurance third-party services to enable the safe operation and integration of autonomous aircraft. SkyGrid also acts as the operational nexus for Advanced Air Mobility, integrating and managing data, infrastructure, access, and traffic to support scaled operations. SkyGrid is part of Wisk Aero, an Advanced Air Mobility Company, headquartered in California. For more information, please visit www.skygrid.com.

About Port Authority San Antonio

Port San Antonio develops and manages Tech Port, a 1,900-acre innovation campus where aerospace, defense, cybersecurity, and other strategic industries grow. Home to more than 80 employers and 19,000 workers, Tech Port generates $20 billion in annual economic impact statewide. Through its unique mix of industry, military, education, and community assets, Port San Antonio connects growth to jobs, education pathways, and opportunity to strengthen the San Antonio region. For more information, please visit www.portsanantonio.us.

