Through this partnership, ENAIRE and SkyGrid will promote knowledge exchange, technological development and international initiatives to accelerate the growth of the IAM/U-space ecosystem and enable future advanced air mobility operations.

LISBON, Portugal, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyGrid, a Boeing company specialized in the development of high-assurance third-party services for the safe and efficient integration of operations into the global airspace, and ENAIRE, Spanish National Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) and designated single Common Information Services (CIS) provider, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to foster collaboration in the field of U-space and Innovative Air Mobility (IAM) in Spain.

SkyGrid and ENAIRE Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance U-space and Innovative Air Mobility in Spain Post this Jia Xu, Chief Executive Officer of SkyGrid, and Enrique Maurer, Director General of ENAIRE, sign a Memorandum of Understanding at Airspace World 2026 in Lisbon.

The agreement establishes the framework for joint collaboration between both organizations in activities of common interest aimed at promoting research, development, and innovation (R&D&I) related to U-space and IAM technologies and operations. The agreement also builds on the strong and longstanding relationship between Boeing Aerospace Spain and ENAIRE, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing innovation, safety, and the development of future air mobility capabilities in Spain.

Through this partnership, ENAIRE and SkyGrid will collaborate on national and international innovation initiatives designed to strengthen their positions in the U-space and IAM field. The cooperation will contribute to enabling the growth of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) operations sector and support the future deployment of IAM.

"At ENAIRE, we are committed to leading the transformation of Spain's airspace into a modern, digital, and sustainable ecosystem, that facilitates the integration of new entrants", said Enrique Maurer, Director General, ENAIRE. "Partnering with SkyGrid brings world-class expertise in autonomous systems to enable the development of Innovative Air Mobility".

The MoU reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to advancing safe, efficient, and scalable integration of new aerial operations into the airspace, whilst fostering innovation and supporting the development of the broader IAM and U-space ecosystem.

"This agreement with ENAIRE marks a significant milestone in SkyGrid's mission to build the digital and airspace infrastructure for the future of aviation," said Jia Xu, CEO, SkyGrid. "Spain is uniquely positioned in U- space deployment in Europe, and we look forward to working side by side with ENAIRE to jointly promote the development of the sector."

The collaboration is expected to facilitate knowledge exchange, the exploration of technological solutions, and participation in strategic initiatives that contribute to the evolution of next-generation air mobility services in Spain.

About SkyGrid

SkyGrid, a Boeing Company, exists to open the sky for autonomous flight. Based in Austin, Texas, SkyGrid builds high-assurance third-party services to enable the safe operation and integration of autonomous aircraft. SkyGrid also acts as the operational nexus for Advanced Air Mobility, integrating and managing data, infrastructure, access, and traffic to support scaled operations. SkyGrid is part of Wisk Aero, an Advanced Air Mobility Company, headquartered in California. Visit www.skygrid.com to learn more.

About ENAIRE

ENAIRE is the air navigation service provider in Spain.

As a company of the Ministry of Sustainable Transport and Mobility, it provides air traffic control services during the en route and approach phases of all flights to and from Spain and overflights. In addition, it manages communications, navigation and surveillance services from ENAIRE in the airspace and the entire AENA airport network in Spain and provides aerodrome air traffic control services in 21 airports, including the busiest.

ENAIRE is the fourth largest European air navigation service provider, and it is a member of international partnerships A6 Alliance, SESAR (Single European Sky ATM Research) Joint Undertaking, SESAR Deployment Manager, iTEC, CANSO (Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation) and collaborates closely with ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization).

ENAIRE has obtained the highest rating in the key performance indicator for air safety at European scale for six consecutive years, the last five with the maximum possible score of 100%. It has also been awarded the EFQM 600 Seal for its safe, efficient, innovative and sustainable management of air navigation services. Visit www.enaire.es to learn more.

SOURCE SkyGrid