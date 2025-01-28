SkyGrid Encourages Use of NIST Cybersecurity Framework in New White Paper

White paper calls on stakeholders to use alternative cybersecurity frameworks for safe integration of Advanced Air Mobility

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyGrid, an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Third-Party Service Provider (TSP), released its latest white paper, Closing the Gap: Addressing the Need for Comprehensive Cybersecurity in Advanced Air Mobility and Autonomous Aviation. The document explores how enhanced cybersecurity frameworks can enable the safe deployment of autonomous aviation systems while fostering trust in the AAM industry.

The white paper explores the critical cybersecurity challenges in the Advanced Air Mobility and autonomous aviation sectors.

The white paper considers critical challenges in the aviation industry's current cybersecurity standards, particularly their applicability to highly automated and autonomous systems. Key challenges include the lack of guidance on securing distributed digital systems and one-to-many operations, where a single operator oversees multiple autonomous vehicles. Existing frameworks fall short of addressing the complexities of real-time data flow between cloud-based systems, ground operators, and airborne assets—systems that are increasingly susceptible to threats like jamming, spoofing, and data breaches. Moreover, the dependence on TSPs for communication, navigation, surveillance (CNS), and other aeronautical data introduces unique vulnerabilities. These pressing issues underscore the need for a comprehensive, adaptable cybersecurity framework to ensure the safety and resilience of the AAM ecosystem.

"Cybersecurity is no longer a secondary consideration but a foundational enabler for the success of AAM and autonomous aviation. Our white paper emphasizes the need to go beyond traditional aviation standards to embrace dynamic, risk-based frameworks like the NIST Cybersecurity Framework," said Dustin Scheller, Cybersecurity and Information Assurance Manager at SkyGrid. "By implementing adaptable, robust solutions, we can protect against emerging threats and lay a secure foundation for this transformative industry."

The document also explores how adopting the NIST Cybersecurity Framework can provide a comprehensive approach for TSPs, enabling end-to-end security in complex, interconnected systems. SkyGrid advocates for a proactive stance to enhance trust and operational integrity, ensuring that autonomous aviation technologies can evolve safely and securely.

"The future of aviation depends on our ability to create resilient digital systems that instill trust in operators, regulators, and the public," said Alfredo Giuliano, Chief Engineer at SkyGrid. "This white paper outlines actionable steps to address the gaps in current cybersecurity standards and pave the way for safe, scalable, and efficient AAM operations. At SkyGrid, we are committed to advancing the technological and security innovations that will define the future of flight."

SkyGrid's white paper serves as a call to action for industry leaders, regulators, and stakeholders to prioritize end-to-end cybersecurity of increasingly automated vehicles and the distributed digital systems that enable their operations. By fostering collaboration and adopting forward-thinking frameworks, the industry can achieve the secure integration of these advanced technologies into global airspace.

About SkyGrid

SkyGrid exists to open the sky for autonomous flight. Based in Austin, Texas, SkyGrid builds high-assurance third-party services to enable the safe operation and integration of autonomous aircraft. SkyGrid also acts as the operational nexus for Advanced Air Mobility, integration and managing data, infrastructure, access, and traffic to support scaled operations.

