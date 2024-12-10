SkyGrid Lays Foundation for Third-Party Services in Advanced Air Mobility with new Concept of Operations

In a first from a commercial Third-Party Service Provider, ConOps explains how to integrate and operate Advanced Air Mobility into the current airspace

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyGrid, an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Third-Party Service Provider (TSP), released an operational blueprint for TSPs in its Concept of Operations (ConOps) for Third-Party Services Supporting the Airspace Integration of Advanced Air Mobility. The ConOps focuses on how SkyGrid's ground-based system will deliver high-assurance third-party services to help the safe and efficient airspace integration of AAM under current Visual Flight Rules (VFR) and Instrument Flight Rules (IFR). The company is the first commercial TSP to release a ConOps focused on how approved services will support AAM.

SkyGrid Sets Vision for Third-Party Services to Enable Advanced Air Mobility in New ConOps Release

AAM operations will need to effectively integrate into an already complex environment, and for uncrewed operations, an even higher integrity and fidelity situational awareness is crucial to avoid hazards and fly safely. SkyGrid's ConOps lays out the third-party services needed to address these challenges.

"At SkyGrid, we are proud to be the first commercial Third-Party Service Provider to release a Concept of Operations designed to support the seamless airspace integration of Advanced Air Mobility," said Jia Xu, CEO of SkyGrid. "This ConOps reflects our commitment to enabling the future of flight by delivering high-assurance third-party services that enhance operational efficiency, expand airspace access, and support scalability for diverse AAM and autonomous operations. We're excited to drive the continued transformation of air mobility, making it safer, more efficient, and more sustainable for all."

This ConOps focuses on integrating AAM operations into the airspace between 2028-2032. During this phase, SkyGrid's system is expected to provide enhanced situational awareness and decision-making support to help AAM operators navigate complex and highly constrained airspaces. It also serves as a framework for how the role of TSPs may evolve as ground-based capabilities, AAM operations, and operational rules mature.

"The vision we have outlined in our ConOps offers a comprehensive framework for integrating Advanced Air Mobility operations into the current airspace," said Nate Isbell, Airspace Integration Manager at SkyGrid. "Third-Party Service Providers, like SkyGrid, will be pivotal in equipping Advanced Air Mobility operators with essential technical solutions, data services, and decision support tools."

Download the full version of SkyGrid's ConOps here.

About SkyGrid

SkyGrid exists to open the sky for autonomous flight. Based in Austin, Texas, SkyGrid builds high-assurance third-party services to enable the safe operation and integration of autonomous aircraft. SkyGrid also acts as the operational nexus for Advanced Air Mobility, integration, and managing data, infrastructure, access, and traffic to support scaled operations.

