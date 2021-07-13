SkyGrid Signs Space Act Agreement with NASA

SkyGrid is one of only thirteen companies and institutions that have been chosen for a Space Act Agreement to work with NASA to define and develop the future of advanced aerial mobility (AAM). SkyGrid will participate in National Campaign-1 (NC-1) by developing future airspace system capabilities based on its AerialOS platform. NC-1 will include flight demonstrations and simulations at test sites around the country over several months in 2022.

"The National Campaign team is excited to conduct operational flight demonstrations with the first Advanced Air Mobility integrated experimental ecosystem for the urban environment that connects airspace providers, infrastructure services, and a UAM vehicle in real time," said Starr Ginn, AAM National Campaign lead.

As an infrastructure and airspace partner, SkyGrid will collaborate with NASA to address key safety and integration challenges necessary to develop aviation markets for passenger and cargo transportation. SkyGrid will also focus on critical operational challenges such as air to air conflict management, community impact, interoperability among novel vehicles, airspace management systems, and urban infrastructure.

"We are excited to work with NASA and be part of the Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign. Together, we will define when, where and how to safely and securely integrate manned and unmanned vehicles in our national and global airspace." said Amir Husain, CEO and founder of SkyGrid. "With our fast-maturing AerialOS platform, SkyGrid is already working to unlock the future of mobility. This partnership with NASA will allow us to more broadly collaborate with key industry participants and demonstrate the progress SkyGrid has made in a very brief time."

About SkyGrid

SkyGrid, a Boeing, SparkCognition company, is powering the next generation of autonomous aviation. As the only airspace management system built on AI and blockchain technologies, SkyGrid solves the industry's biggest challenges integrating unmanned aircraft into complex, rapidly changing airspace. SkyGrid's intelligent system monitors, predicts, and adapts to changes in environment conditions, aircraft performance, and regulatory dynamics to safely enable a wide variety of commercial drone operations from package deliveries to aerial taxis. SkyGrid is also an FAA approved LAANC service supplier, providing flight authorizations to thousands of drone operators in the US.

