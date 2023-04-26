SkyGrid Wins 2023 Webby Award for Best Service & Utilities Software

All-in-one drone application, SkyGrid Flight Control, named Best Services & Utilities Apps, dApps and Software in the 27th Annual Webby People's Voice Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyGrid, a Boeing, SparkCognition company, announced today that its end-to-end airspace management system, SkyGrid Flight Control, has been named the Best Services & Utilities Apps, dApps and Software in the 27th Annual Webby Awards Internet Celebration. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

SkyGrid Flight Control is a Webby People's Voice Winner in Apps, dApps and Software - Services & Utilities category.

"SkyGrid has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators."

Powered by SkyGrid's AerialOS™, SkyGrid Flight Control makes it easy for drone operators to explore the airspace, automate flights, and get real-time insights as one integrated solution, enabling safe, secure, and efficient operations. With over a hundred thousand downloads, the all-in-one drone application is available for free on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad users across the world and provides the following features for users:

Airspace intelligence: Provides a map of airspace classes, boundaries, temporary flight restrictions, notices to airmen, and other advisories

Weather layers: Details local precipitation, wind speed and direction, temperature, cloud cover, and more

Automated flight planning: Automatically generates area exploration, waypoint, and multi-objective missions based on custom flight parameters, such as desired speed, altitude, and location

Autonomous flight execution: Launches the mission to autonomously perform the predefined flight plan or scheduled flight

"At SkyGrid, we are committed to creating an intelligent airspace management system that is an essential component for integrating unmanned aircraft of all types in the global airspace," said Amir Husain, Founder and CEO of SkyGrid. "The recognition from the Webby Awards is a testament to the innovation and hard work of the SkyGrid team, who are dedicated to creating solutions that will help shape the future of unmanned air travel and drive positive change in the world."

More advanced enterprise features are also available for organizations looking to deploy, manage, and scale their drone operations. These features include AI-based mission planning and rerouting, multi-drone missions, custom object detection and counting, micro-weather, geofencing and alerts, and more.

IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of internet industry experts, including Werner Vogels, CTO, Amazon and Reshma Saujani, Founder, Girls Who Code. Previous notable award winners include Apple, Electronic Arts, Lenovo, Audible (Amazon), Discord, NASA, and United Airlines, with this year's Breakout of the Year Award to OpenAI's ChatGPT generative AI text tool.

Presented by IADAS, SkyGrid will be honored at the 27th Annual Webby Awards in New York City on May 15th, hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr. Fans can follow and watch show highlights, including hallmark 5-Word speeches from the night's big winners on May 15th by following The Webby Awards @thewebbyawards on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and on YouTube.

About SkyGrid

SkyGrid, a Boeing, SparkCognition company, is powering the next generation of aviation. As the only airspace management system built on AI and blockchain, SkyGrid is solving the industry's biggest challenges integrating unmanned aircraft in the global airspace and executing autonomous operations. SkyGrid's AerialOS™ monitors, predicts, and adapts to changes in airspace traffic, environmental conditions, and vehicle health to intelligently route, synchronize, and manage unmanned aircraft. Based in Austin, Texas, SkyGrid is enabling a wide variety of commercial drone operations from package delivery to emergency assistance. For more information, visit skygrid.com, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps, dApps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 14,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Canva, WP Engine, Verizon, Omidyar Network, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, All Tech Is Human, Podcast Movement and AIGA.

