Participants in the all-common stock equity round included strategic collaborators, major family investors, and leading venture funds. The round included biotech-focused funds like Alexandria Venture Investments, GreatPoint Ventures, ShangPharma Innovation and Agent Capital, as well as major family investors including Tim Disney, the Duke of Bedford, the Reilly Family and other private, tech-focused family investment firms.

"We are very focused on the opportunity to build extraordinary drugs for patients," said Bill Haney, co-founder and CEO of Skyhawk. "Through our new strategic alliance and investment round, the company is well positioned and capitalized to advance both our partnered programs in neurology and internal programs that currently focus on a set of RNA splicing-driven cancer indications."

About Skyhawk

Skyhawk Therapeutics is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel STAR* (Small molecule Therapies for Alternative splicing in RNA) platform to build small molecule drugs that bring breakthrough treatments to patients.

For more information about the company, please visit our website www.skyhawktx.com, Twitter or LinkedIn pages.

Media Contact:

Maura McCarthy

617.858.0041 ext.2

maura@skyhawktx.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skyhawk-therapeutics-announces-40-million-equity-investment-round-300671981.html

SOURCE Skyhawk Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.skyhawktx.com

