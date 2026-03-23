Skylark Labs Deploys Fixed Foreign Object Debris Detection at Commercial Airports for Continuous Runway Safety

Commercial aviation operators face a fundamental challenge: every second of runway downtime costs money, and debris cannot be tolerated. Unlike mobile FOD detection that requires vehicle patrols and operator availability, Skylark Labs' fixed detection system operates 24/7 autonomously, monitoring runways continuously with zero operational interruption. The system uses adaptive optical AI powered by the same Runway Monitoring Intelligence Layer deployed across mobile Tracer AI Vehicles—enabling stationary infrastructure to learn from debris patterns, false positives, and surface anomalies in real time.

When debris is detected, the fixed system instantly transmits precise coordinates to ground operations and air traffic control, enabling rapid response without requiring vehicle deployment or scheduling constraints. Debris is automatically classified by type, and the system builds longitudinal runway safety profiles that identify high-risk zones and enable predictive maintenance planning.

Critically, the Fixed FOD Detection system shares intelligence with the broader Runway Monitoring Intelligence Layer network. Insights learned at one airport—new debris signatures, emerging false positive patterns, surface degradation indicators—are instantly available to every other fixed installation and mobile vehicle in the global network. This creates a unified runway safety intelligence ecosystem where commercial airports benefit from learnings across the entire aviation industry.

"We cannot afford to stop operations for debris checks—every minute on the ground costs us. This system runs continuously without any disruption to our schedule, and when something is found, we know exactly where it is. That is what we needed."— Director of Operations, major commercial airport, India

"Commercial airports operate under extreme operational pressure," said Amarjot Singh, Founder and CEO of Skylark Labs. "Every second counts, and debris is not an option. Our fixed detection system eliminates the constraints of mobile patrols while delivering the same adaptive intelligence. It runs24/7, learns continuously, and shares knowledge across the global network—giving airports the automation and insight they need to operate safely and efficiently."

The Fixed FOD Detection system represents a significant market opportunity as commercial aviation operators worldwide modernize runway safety infrastructure. With deployments now underway at major airports globally, Skylark Labs is establishing fixed debris detection as a critical component of next-generation airport safety operations.

About Skylark Labs

Skylark Labs is an AI company building edge-native, self-learning intelligence platforms for defense, transportation, and critical infrastructure. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with operations in India, the company develops adaptive AI systems designed to operate in field-deployed, air-gapped, and resource-constrained environments. Its platforms learn on-device from real-world conditions, improve after deployment, and can share intelligence across distributed systems to create collaborative operational networks. Skylark Labs' solutions are used by defense forces, government agencies, and infrastructure operators across maritime security, airfield monitoring, highway intelligence, and industrial safety applications. For more information, visit www.skylarklabs.ai.

Media Contact

Skylark Labs Communications

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.skylarklabs.ai

SOURCE Skylark Labs, Inc.