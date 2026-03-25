Skylark Labs Expands Tracer AI Vehicle for Aircraft Safety Across Defense and Commercial Aviation Following Indian Navy Deployment

The global FOD detection and runway safety market represents a $14 billion opportunity as defense forces and commercial airports worldwide modernize legacy runway safety systems. Unlike expensive radar and LiDAR-based point solutions, Skylark Labs' Tracer AI Vehicle is powered by a fleet-wide intelligence architecture that creates compounding value with every new deployment—making it uniquely positioned to capture this market at scale.

Unlike conventional FOD detection platforms that rely on expensive radar and LiDAR infrastructure, the Tracer AI Vehicle uses adaptive optical AI powered by Skylark Labs' Runway Monitoring Intelligence Layer. Each vehicle runs its own local intelligence layer that learns from debris detections, false positive patterns, and surface conditions during patrol routes. This local learning is automatically synced across all vehicles in the network—creating a unified knowledge pool where insights like new debris types, emerging false positive signatures, and detection strategies learned on one vehicle instantly become available to every other vehicle in the fleet. The result is a self-reinforcing system where each new deployment makes the entire network smarter without requiring model retraining.

Operated by airfield personnel, the Tracer AI Vehicle is manually driven along patrol routes while the onboard system continuously scans runways and taxiways, learning to distinguish genuine debris threats from false positives—oil patches, nuts and bolts, and objects introduced by ground crews. When debris is detected, precise tarmac coordinates are instantly transmitted to air traffic control and ground operations teams, enabling rapid manual collection. Debris is automatically classified by type, supporting safety investigations and root cause analysis. Over time, the system builds a longitudinal debris map identifying recurring hotspots and enabling predictive maintenance strategies that prevent future incidents.

"Runway safety demands continuous, intelligent monitoring across a massive global market that legacy systems have failed to serve effectively," said Amarjot Singh, Founder and CEO of Skylark Labs. "The Tracer AI Vehicle detects debris with precision, eliminates false positives through adaptive learning, and shares intelligence across the entire fleet in real time. Every new deployment makes the network smarter—that's a compounding advantage no radar or LiDAR system can match. With proven deployments across the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, we are now positioned to scale this across defense forces and commercial airports globally."

Two years of operational deployment across Indian Navy airfield sites has validated the Tracer AI Vehicle's effectiveness in one of aviation's most demanding safety-critical environments. With expansion now underway to the Indian Air Force and commercial aviation operators, the platform's Runway Monitoring Intelligence Layer continues to accumulate operational experience across every site—ensuring each new deployment benefits from the collective intelligence of the entire network from day one.

About Skylark Labs

Skylark Labs is an AI company building edge-native, self-learning intelligence platforms for defense, transportation, and critical infrastructure. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with operations in India, the company develops adaptive AI systems designed to operate in field-deployed, air-gapped, and resource-constrained environments. Its platforms learn on-device from real-world conditions, improve after deployment, and can share intelligence across distributed systems to create collaborative operational networks. Skylark Labs' solutions are used by defense forces, government agencies, and infrastructure operators across maritime security, airfield monitoring, highway intelligence, and industrial safety applications. For more information, visit www.skylarklabs.ai.

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SOURCE Skylark Labs, Inc.