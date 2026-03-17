Skylight Releases Calendar 2, the Next Generation of Its Viral Digital Family Calendar

A sleeker, more powerful 15-inch Calendar designed to bring schedules, chores, meal planning, and family life into one seamless shared hub–with a customizable look that fits beautifully into any home

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skylight, the brand trusted by millions of families to reduce daily mental load and help families work better as a team, today announced the launch of Skylight Calendar 2, its most advanced Calendar to date. Featuring a sleeker design, interchangeable Snap Frames to fit any decor, a brighter and more color-accurate display, and 3x faster performance, Skylight Calendar 2 represents the next evolution in Skylight's mission to build the operating system for modern family life.

"With Skylight Calendar 2, we took everything families already love about Skylight Calendar and made it even better." Post this Skylight Calendar 2

The new 15-inch Skylight Calendar 2 introduces meaningful upgrades that make the experience faster, clearer, and more seamlessly integrated into the home. By combining elevated design with powerful family-first software tools, Skylight Calendar 2 transforms any space into a shared command center for daily family life.

With its new swappable magnetic Snap Frames, Skylight Calendar 2 is designed to be both functional and personal. Families can easily change the look of their Calendar to match their space, their style, or the season — choosing from colors like White, Black, Sage (Green), and Lagoon (Blue), and premium materials, such as aluminum and wood — so the device feels less like a piece of tech and more like a natural part of the home.

Skylight Calendar 2 launches at a time when family schedules are more complex and fragmented than ever. According to Skylight's Mental Load Report, parents spend more than 30 hours each week managing the invisible work of household logistics, from scheduling and coordination to remembering who needs to be where, when.

Skylight created the digital family calendar category to solve this exact problem: bringing schedules, chores, meal planning, and daily to-dos into one intuitive, shared hub designed for real family life. Instead of juggling disconnected tools, families have a single, centralized place to see what's happening, what needs to get done, and who is responsible, so the whole household can operate as a team.

"Families today are carrying a lot. Not just schedules, but the responsibility of keeping everyone moving in the same direction," said Aviv Gilboa, President of Skylight. "With Skylight Calendar 2, we took everything families already love about Skylight Calendar and made it even better. It's thinner, faster, brighter, and easier to see from anywhere in the room — with swappable magnetic Snap Frames available in wood, metal, and classic colors like White, Black, Sage, and Lagoon, designed to feel like a natural part of your home. What hasn't changed is our promise: simple, thoughtful tools that reduce mental load and help families stay in sync. Calendar 2 is a meaningful upgrade in design and performance, while staying true to the heart of helping families find a better rhythm for everyday life."

What's New with Skylight Calendar 2

Calendar 2 introduces meaningful hardware upgrades alongside Skylight's most-loved features:

Swappable Magnetic Snap Frames: Available in White, Black, Sage (Green), and Lagoon (Blue), and premium materials, such as aluminum and wood, to easily update the look and match your style

Available in White, Black, Sage (Green), and Lagoon (Blue), and premium materials, such as aluminum and wood, to easily update the look and match your style Thinner, Modern Design: A 20% slimmer body that looks at home in any space

A 20% slimmer body that looks at home in any space Brighter, More Accurate Display: A vibrant HD screen that's 60% brighter with improved color accuracy for better readability at a glance

A vibrant HD screen that's 60% brighter with improved color accuracy for better readability at a glance 3x Faster Processing: Smooth, responsive performance for busy households

Smooth, responsive performance for busy households 180° Tabletop Stand: A redesigned stand that's lighter and adjustable for better viewing angles as a direct response to consumer feedback

Smarter Tools, Built In

Beyond upgrading its hardware, Skylight continues to expand its growing suite of family-first features designed to simplify everyday decision-making and reduce mental load. Recent software updates available across all Skylight Calendars for both new and existing customers include:

Fridge Photo: Allows families to snap a photo of the inside of their fridge and magically get recipe suggestions.

Allows families to snap a photo of the inside of their fridge and magically get recipe suggestions. Alexa and Instacart Integrations: Use voice commands like "Alexa, tell Skylight to add bananas" to update shared lists instantly, and seamlessly add items from your Skylight shopping list directly to Instacart.

Use voice commands like "Alexa, tell Skylight to add bananas" to update shared lists instantly, and seamlessly add items from your Skylight shopping list directly to Instacart. Event Countdowns: Build excitement by showing the whole family exactly how many days remain until a vacation, birthday, a big game, or holiday.

Build excitement by showing the whole family exactly how many days remain until a vacation, birthday, a big game, or holiday. Rewards: To help family members feel accomplished and build autonomy when doing chores.

To help family members feel accomplished and build autonomy when doing chores. And More: From Rewards, shared meal planning, and color-coded calendars to real-time syncing across devices, Skylight keeps every detail of family life connected in one place.

Skylight Calendar 2 is now available for $299.99 at myskylight.com and at Best Buy, and coming soon to other major retailers.

About Skylight

Founded in 2014, Skylight connects loved ones by creating the world's simplest products and services that improve family life. Their current offerings are the Skylight Frame, a touch-screen digital frame which allows users to send and display photos within seconds, and the Skylight Calendar, a touch-screen calendar that syncs the whole family's events, activities, chores, meal plans and more, all in one place. For more information, visit www.myskylight.com.

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SOURCE Skylight